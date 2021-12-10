During practice this week, Penguins defensemen Kris Letang breezed down the center of the ice, reared back and rifled a shot... right off the post.
Yeah, it’s been that kind of season for the Penguins defensive corps.
Last year, with respected assistant coach Todd Reirden back in the fold, the club encouraged their defensemen to contribute a bit more offensively. With a scheme that highlighted a mobile group of blueliners and high-end offensive talents like Letang, Mike Matheson and, to a degree, John Marino, they were among the NHL’s most productive.
In 56 games last year, the defensive corps tallied 28 goals at 5-on-5 play. Only Vegas (36), Edmonton (33), Florida (32) and Dallas (32) produced more.
This year? The script has nearly been flipped. Penguins defensemen have scored just three goals at 5-on-5. Matheson has one goal on a nifty wraparound. Marino scored one on an instinctive play where he left the blueline to slash down the center of the ice. Marcus Petterson netted one.
And that’s it.
Only four teams have tallied fewer goals from the defensemen in such situations — the New York Islanders (1), Dallas (1), Detroit (1) and Los Angeles (1).
Just this week, coach Mike Sullivan shook up his lines in an effort to create more offensive balance. Well, the blue line is also part of that conversation when it comes to getting scoring from people not named Jake Guentzel, who has scored more than 20 percent of the team’s goals (15) this year.
“I do think [the defensemen] certainly have helped us generate offense without a doubt,” Sullivan said. “But I do think