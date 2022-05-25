It's hard to beat a team three times in one season. However, the Saegertown softball team did exactly that after beating PENNCREST rival Cambridge Springs 2-0 on Wednesday at Allegheny College's Robertson Softball Field in the District 10 1A semifinals.
The Lady Panthers earned the win thanks to a two-run single by Rhiannon Paris in the bottom of the fifth inning.
"We came," said Saegertown head coach Jennifer Bowes. "We played hard. We played as a team and we never gave up."
Besides Paris' two-run single, the game was dominated by the two pitchers, Saegertown's Mikaila Obenrader and Cambridge's Hailee Rodgers.
The Lady Panthers came close to scoring before the fifth. After a leadoff single by Paris, Brittany Houck reached first after an error by Cambridge third baseman Aly Acosta-Reyes. After the error, Obenrader grounded into a fielders choice that put runners at the corners. Then, Natalie Halsey, who came into the game as a courtesy runner for Obenrader, stole second base to put two runners in scoring position with one out. However, Rodgers got out of the jam after striking out Hailee Gregor and Abigail Kirdahy.
After they failed to bring runners home the previous inning, the Lady Panthers capitalized in the fifth for the game's only two runs. Following singles by Kylie Thompson and Alyssa Arblaster with one out, Rylie Braymer advanced the runners to second and third on a sacrifice bunt for the second out of the inning. That set up Paris, who smashed the ball to give her team a two-run lead.
"We talk all the time about timely hitting," Bowes said. "We also talk all the time about executing our bunts. That was a really good inning for us."
The rest of the game featured little offense as the Lady Blue Devils couldn't make the comeback. The two team only combined for six hits as the Lady Panthers earned four while the Lady Blue Devils only accumulated two hits.
Obenrader struck out 11 batters while going all seven innings. Rodgers went six innings while striking out seven batters.
"Both of them were on," said Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford. "Both threw great games and they should be happy with their performances."
With the win, Saegertown will move on to the championship game where they will take another Crawford County foe in Cochranton on Monday. The Lady Cardinals defeated West Middlesex 13-3 in the other semifinal game on Wednesday.
"I hope that we build from this," Bowes said. "I hope we come out strong. I hope that we hit timely from the beginning and I hope that we make them work hard to get us out."
While Saegertown will move on, Cambridge's season is over with the loss. The Lady Blue Devils finished the season with a record of 8-9.
"This entire season, we've had a lot of injuries and we've had to battle through those," Mumford. "I'm really proud of my girls for battling through those."
With the season now over, four Cambridge seniors have completed their time with the softball program: Acosta-Reyes, Taylor Smith, Makenzie Lewis and Abbie Schultz.
"The seniors mean a lot," Mumford. "They've given us tireless amounts of effort and great attitudes and we're gonna miss them."
Cambridge Springs (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Lewis 3-0-1-0, Boylan 3-0-0-0, Smith 3-0-0-0, Acosta-Reyes 3-0-0-0, Mosconi 1-0-1-0, Harris 3-0-0-0, Rodgers 2-0-0-0, Schultz 2-0-0-0, Dragosavac 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-0-2-0.
Saegertown (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 3-1-1-0, Braymer 3-0-0-0, Paris 3-0-1-2, Houck 2-0-0-0, Obenrader 3-0-0-0, Gregor 3-0-1-0, Kirdahy 3-0-0-0, Diesing 2-0-0-0, Thompson 2-1-1-0. Totals 24-2-4-2.
Cambridge Springs 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Saegertown 000 020 x — 2 4 0
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Rodgers LP 6-4-2-2-7-1; S — Obenrader WP 7-2-0-0-11-0.
Records: Cambridge Springs 8-9; Saegertown 13-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.