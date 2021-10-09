SAEGERTOWN — When the Seneca Bobcats came to town to play the Saegertown Panthers in a Region 2 matchup Friday, the two teams put on a show that was nothing short of a thriller.
When all was said and done, the Saegertown Panthers walked off the field with a 26-24 victory on Senior Night.
Give credit to the Panthers’ defense. With six seconds left in the game, the Panthers stopped the Bobcats from scoring from the 10-yard line as the clocked ticked down.
The win lifted Saegertown to 2-2 in Region 2 and 2-3 overall, while Seneca fell to 1-5 overall.
Saegertown coach James Wolfgang told his players that they stepped up.
“It’s a win. It feels good, right?” Wolfgang said.
But he also told them he need four quarters of play.
“We let them back in,” Wolfgang said. “But we turned it up when we need to and make the stops.”
Give credit to the offense, too, like Panther Keenen Schaff, the senior who scored three touchdowns on the night, and Zachary Yoder, who added one TD.
And give credit to Seneca’s Nolan Seabury, who put the Bobcats on the scoreboard in the opening minute of play with a 48-yard run at 11:07. Seabury then ran the ball in for an 8-0 lead.
That score would stand until the third quarter, when Schaaf scored from 43-yards out, narrowing the lead to 8-6.
The fourth quarter is the one that had the crowd pumped, first with Schaaf running the ball in from 20 yards out.
On Seneca’s next possession, Colin Libra answered by grabbing the ball on the kickoff and running it back 80 yards into the end zone, cutting Saegertown’s lead to 20-14.
But Yoder said, “I can do that too,” and returned the kickoff 55 yards for a 26-16 lead.
Seneca’s Anthony Buscemi pulled the Bobcats within two, 26-24, with a four-yard TD to end of scoring.
On the Bobcats next possession, with the clock ticking, everyone held their breath as the Bobcats worked their way down to the 10-yard line before the Panthers pulled the plug on them at third and 10.
Saegertown totaled 259 offensive yards to Seneca’s 299.
Saegertown made two fumble recoveries and Seneca made one fumble recovery.
Saegertown threw one interception, while Seneca threw two interceptions.
Yoder carried the ball 19 times for 111 yards, while Schaaf recorded 92 yards on 13 carries.
Saegertown travels to backyard rival Cambridge Springs on Saturday, Oct. 16. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Seneca 8 0 0 16 — 24
Saegertown 0 0 6 20 — 26
First Quarter
SA — Nolan Seabury 48-yard run (Seabury run)
Third Quarter
SG — Keenen Schaaf 43-yard run (2pt failed)
Fourth Quarter
SG — Keenen Schaaf 20-yard run (Schaaf run)
SG —Keenen Schaaf 8-yard run (2pt failed)
SA — Colin Libra 80-yard kickoff return (Cadden run)
SG —Zachery Yoder 55-yard kickoff return (2pt failed)
SA – Anthony Buscemi 4-yard run (Seabury run)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: SA —Buscemi 12-33, Seabury 21-176, Libra 1-1; SG —Yoder 19-111, Schaaf 13-92, Shartle 21-72, Burchill 2-(-22)
PASSING: SA —Seabury 13-29 121 yds 2 ints; SG —Burchill 0-4 1 int
RECEIVING: SA —Cadden 7-89, Einhouse 6-32
Records: Seneca 1-5; Saegertown 2-3 .