After a dominant first round first win, the Saegertown baseball team will take on DuBois Central Catholic in the 1A state quarterfinals today at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park at noon.
It will be a matchup of district champions as the Panthers won the District 10 title while the Cardinals won the District 9 championship.
“We’re gonna have a tough game, obviously,” said Saegertown head coach Scott Walters. “We’re moving on, being one of the top eights, you’re gonna play some better teams. DuBois Central Catholic’s obviously a very good team.”
After beating Eden Christian in the first round on Monday, the Panthers come into today’s game with a 19-2 record on the season.
In today’s game, the Panthers will put Zach Balog on the mound. Balog has a 7-0 record with a 1.62 ERA in 10 appearances on the hill.
“He’s been our No. 2 all year,” Walters said. “We wouldn’t be in this position without him throwing, so we have total confidence that he’s gonna pound the strike zone and they hit, we’re gonna field it. We’re gonna make the plays in the field like we have all year.”
The Panthers’ offense has been reliable this season as well, averaging 10.3 runs per game.
Leading the offense is Henry Shaffer, who has a .609 batting average, 27 RBIs, 11 doubles, four triples and two home runs. Balog, Garrett Young, Landon Caldwell and Dylan Flinchbaugh can also deliver offensively as each player has driven in at least 20 RBIs this season.
DuBois Central Catholic boasts a record of 19-4 after besting Rochester in its first round game on Monday.
On the mound, the Cardinals are led by Carter Hickman, who has a 10-0 record, two no-hitters and a 1.47 ERA in 11 games this season. Aiden Snowberger can also contribute with his arm as he has a 4-1 record with a 2.01 ERA in 11 appearances. Brayden Fox has recorded a 2-1 record with a 2.62 ERA in 13 games.
Fox can also heat up with his bat as he’s recorded a .474 batting average and 32 RBIs. Snowberger has contributed a .419 average with 22 RBIs, eight doubles and a home run. Hickman, Cole Sansom and Braden Brazenski are also some names to watch out for as each player is hitting above .350 and has driven in at least 15 runs this season.
“They’ve got some good arms,” Walters said. “They’re young, but they got some good talent. I did a little scouting on them and they’re here for a reason. I don’t know who we’ll see, but I have a feeling who we’ll see, so we’re just trying to prepare for them and see what we can do.”
The winner of today’s game will take on either Clarion-Limestone or Southern Fulton in the semifinals on Monday.
