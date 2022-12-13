SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Panthers bested fellow Crawford County team Meadville 54-22 on Monday.
After leading 8-5 at the end of the first quarter, the Panthers started to pull away from the Bulldogs. The Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 22-11 in the second quarter to take a 30-16 lead into the locker room. The Panthers grew their lead in the second half in which they scored 24 points to the Bulldogs' six.
Lindsey Greco led all scorers with 18 points, which included four 3-pointers. Hailee Gregor also ended the night in double figures with 13 points. Maggie Triola and Lyndzee Amory added nine and eight points, respectively.
Marlaya McCoy led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Aliviah Ashton added five points while Alex Gallagher earned four.
Meadville will be back in action on Thursday against Slippery Rock at 7 p.m. at the House of Thrills for a non-region game. Saegertown will next play against Commodore Perry at home on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a non-region tilt.
Meadville (22)
McCoy 6 0-0 13, Ashton 2 0-0 5, Gallagher 2 0-0 4.
Totals 10 0-0 22.
Saegertown (54)
Greco 6 2-3 18, Gregor 6 1-6 13, Triola 4 1-4 9, Amory 4 0-0 8, Weaver 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 0-0 2.
Totals 23 4-13 54.
Meadville; 5;11;2;4;—;22
Saegertown;8;22;10;14;—;54
3-point goals: Meadville — Ashton, McCoy; Saegertown — Greco 4
Records: Meadville 1-4, 0-0 Region 5; Saegertown 3-2, 0-0 Region 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.