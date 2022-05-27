Two PENNCREST rivals will battle for a spot in the District 10 1A championship in today’s semifinal match between Saegertown and Maplewood at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park at 2 p.m.
While the Panthers received a bye as the No. 1 seed, the No. 4 seed Tigers defeated No. 5 seed Youngsville 9-7 in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday.
The Panthers blanked the Tigers in both of their matchups this season, winning 14-0 on April 5 and 10-0 on April 29.
“We played them twice during the year,” said Saegertown head coach Scott Walters. “They’re a competitive team. I think they’re a little young, but I have confidence in my team that they’ll come out. Hopefully, they’re still hungry. We gotta put some runs up and keep them to a few runs.”
The Panthers placed first in Region 3 with a 16-2 record overall and a 15-1 mark in region play.
The Panthers are led by four pitchers who all have ERAs of under 3.00. Leading the pitchers is Henry Shaffer, who boasts a 6-1 record and a 0.39 ERA in seven appearances. Landon Caldwell has a 5-0 record and a 0.51 ERA in 11 appearances. Zach Balog earned a 6-1 record and a 2.27 ERA in 10 appearances while Chandler Davison has a 0.78 ERA while pitching in six games.
The Panthers also have many options on offense. Shaffer has been just as dominant with his bat this year as he’s recorded a .565 batting average, 19 RBIs, eight doubles and a pair of home runs and triples each. Balog and Caldwell can also cause problems with their bats as both players have hit above .300 and recorded at least 20 RBIs this year. Garrett Young and Dylan Flinchbaugh are another two names to watch out for as they have recorded 19 and 21 RBIs this year, respectively.
“Keys are for my pitcher to throw strikes and keep the walks to a minimum,” Walters said. “I don’t like those freebies and if we keep hitting like we have been. We’ve been hitting pretty good, putting runs up, playing good defensive baseball. If we keep everything in tact the way we have been, we should be fine.”
The Tigers come into today’s game with a 9-8 record on the season.
On offense, Jacob Woge has a .400 batting average and six RBIs on the year. Stuart Hochstetler boasts a .306 average and eight RBIs. Noah Burk leads with team with 12 RBIs while Elliott Beuchat and Andrew Proper have compiled 11 RBIs each.
As for pitching, Hochstetler has a 4-3 record and a 3.00 ERA in 11 appearances. Landyn Reynolds owns a 1-1 record and a 3.55 ERA in nine games.
“Our expectation is to compete, have a full game and obviously try to win,” said Maplewood head coach Ken Smock.
The winner will play either Rocky Grove or Kennedy Catholic in the championship game on Monday at Jack Critchfield Park at 11 a.m.
