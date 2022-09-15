GUYS MILLS — The Saegertown boys golf team won a Region 3 mega match on Wednesday at Mt. Hope Golf Course. The Panthers earned a team score of 340.
Joe Grundy earned the lowest score of the match with an 81. Hank Shaffer was second on the team with an 84. Sully and Wyatt Zirkle finished with scores of 86 and 89, respectively.
Cambridge Springs took home third place with a total score of 366. Brady Campbell led the Blue Devils with an 82. Josh Reisenauer and Gunnar Gage both scored a 94.
Maplewood finished fifth with a team score of 437. Dylan Dewey led the Tigers with a 90. Rachel Brunot was second on the team with a 104.
Union City finished second with a 356 while Seneca earned fourth with a 422.
Since Saegertown already won the region title, the team will play in the District 10 Championship. Individually, Reisenauer, Campbell, Joe Grundy, Jon Grundy and Josh James of Union City already qualified for districts. The final two spots will be determined in a region qualifier at Scenic Heights in Wattsburg next Wednesday.
1) Saegertown (340)
Joe Grundy - 81
Hank Shaffer - 84
Sully Zirkle - 86
Wyatt Zirkle - 89
Jon Grundy - 90 *
Ryder Bailey - 92 *
2) Union City (356)
Josh James - 82
Miles McCaslin - 88
Quinlan Magee - 88
Trent Parkhurst - 98
Morgan Greico - 102 *
Eli Troyer - 110 *
3) Cambridge Springs (366)
Brady Campbell - 82
Josh Reisenauer - 94
Gunnar Gage - 94
Brewster Brown - 96
Ian Anderson - 98 *
4) Seneca (422)
Jacob Bender - 99
Brayden Trimble - 102
Klayton Komisarski - 104
Kendall Yosten - 117
Clayton Dolph - 120 *
5) Maplewood (437)
Dylan Dewey - 90
Rachel Brunot - 104
Colton Seeley - 109 *
Landyn Reynolds - 120
Avery Palotas - 123
Garrett Dewey - 129 *
* = score not included in total
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.