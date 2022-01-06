SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Panthers mean business on the mats this year.
After coming off a 32-27 win over Corry on Tuesday – what Panthers coach Jim Mulligan labeled a “barn buster” – the Panthers were pumped up and ready for the Union City Bears on Wednesday, winning the Region 3 match 57-15.
The win moved the Panthers to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the region.
Union City dropped to 4-4 overall and 0-3 in the region.
“This time of year, all we can do is to take care of the Panthers,” Mulligan said. “We can’t control anything else. We lost a couple of matches I thought we could win. We want to win every individual match.”
The Panthers lost only three matches. won four matches by pins, one by a decision and had five forfeit wins. Union City recorded one pin, one decision and one forfeit win
Union City lit up the scoreboard first at 160 pounds, when Clay Thomas pinned Garrick Jordan in 3:48.
Saegertown then started reeling off the points when Keenan Schaaf won a 13-6 decision over Drake Applequist at 172.
Saegertown had its first forfeit win at 189. At 215, Porter Brooks pinned Nate Long in 1:56 to give the Panthers a 15-6 lead.
The Panthers then had forfeit wins at 285, 106, 113 and 120 pounds for a 39-6 lead.
Saegertown’s Owen Hershelman then pinned Marcus Irwin in 1:17 at 126 to widen the Panthers’ lead to 45-6 before Union City’s Hayden Hebner won a 7-3 decision over Nolan Hughes at 132.
At 138, Saegertown’s Greg Kiser earned a pin in 3:17 over Daithin Kent. At 145, Union City’s Ethan Stoops won by forfeit before Saegertown’s Gabriel Jordan pinned Zachary Beckwith in 28 seconds.
Union City coach Fred Caro made no excuses for the Bears; he just told it the way it is.
“We’ve got sick kids and we’ve got hurt kids,” Caro said. “We were shut down over Christmas and this is our first week back, so it’s been a rough couple of weeks for us.”
With an 8-1 overall record and a 4-0 Region 3 record, the Panthers are ready to move on.
“We’re in a good place,” Mulligan said. “We’re going to be moving into the state rankings. On our team, we’ve got four guys ranked in the top 10 in the state, and we’re pumped for the Tool City Tournament this weekend.”
Saegertown 57 Union City 15
160: Clay Thomas (UC) pinned Garrick Jordan, 3:48;
172: Keenan Schaaf (Sa.) dec. Drake Applequist, 13-6;
189: Landon Caldwell (Sa.) won by forfeit;
215: Porter Brooks (Sa.) pinned Nate Long 1:56;
285: Josh Perrine (Sa.) won by forfeit;
106: Carter Beck (Sa.) won by forfeit;
113: Travis Huya (Sa.) won by forfeit:
120: Hunter Robison (Sa.) won by forfeit:
126: Owen Hershelman (Sa.) pinned Marcus Irwin, 1:17;
132: Hayden Hebner (UC) dec. Nolan Hughes, 7-3:
138: Greg Kiser (Sa.) pinned Daithin Kent, 3:17;
145: Ethan Stoops (UC) won by forfeit: 152: Gabriel Jordan (Sa.) pinned Zach Beckwith, :28.
Saegertown 8-1, 4-0; Union City 4-4, 0-3.