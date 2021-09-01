PITTSBURGH — The college football season is officially underway at Pitt’s facilities on the South Side of Pittsburgh. Coach Pat Narduzzi held his first press conference of the 2021 season on Monday afternoon and Pitt released its initial depth chart.
The Panthers’ first depth chart of the season offered few surprises, though there are still some position battles that have yet to be settled at kicker, running back, safety and middle linebacker.
At Mike linebacker, either Wendell Davis or SirVocea Dennis will start. Davis won the job out of camp last season, but missed all but the first two games with a knee injury, leaving Chase Pine to start the final nine games of the year. Dennis had a breakout season, tying for the team lead in tackles and tackles for loss despite starting only two games at Star linebacker. Narduzzi said during Pitt’s training camp that Dennis can play all the linebacker positions and his flexibility could be useful in a deep linebacking corps.
“It’s a great problem to have. And then if one gets in the game that’s not as good, you have the guy that you can put in,” Narduzzi said on Monday. “We have not always been in that situation, so to me, ‘ORs’ (on the depth chart) in 2021 compared to ‘ORs’ back three years ago are totally different.”
While Narduzzi named Israel Abanikanda as the starting running back when training camp opened in early August, Monday’s depth chart listed the sophomore as still battling with junior Vincent Davis and senior A.J. Davis for the starting spot.
“I would say probably play it by series a little bit,” Narduzzi said when asked how carries would be allocated. “Depends how they practice this week. Maybe it’s two series.
“You like to get in the flow of the game, but when you have got so many good tailbacks, maybe we’ll throw two or three in there at the same time, who knows.”
Free safety is another position where the starting job is still up for grabs. Sophomore Rashad Battle has pushed junior Erick Hallett at the position. Hallett has started at both safety spots for the Panthers, as well as at nickelback, but Battle performed well during training camp.
“We are looking forward to a great week out of (Battle) and playing both of those guys, keeping them fresh and finding out what both of them are going to do on the hash,” Narduzzi said.
The one position where Narduzzi isn’t thrilled about having an “OR” listed on the depth chart is at kicker. Redshirt freshman Ben Sauls and redshirt sophomore Sam Scarton have been battling for the job since spring camp.
“That’s one of them bad ‘ORs’ I guess. I’d say it’s a bad ‘OR’ right now,” Narduzzi said. “It’s always like, some of those ‘ORs,’ it’s by design. But right there, I think (the kickers) are both solid.”
The kicking competition only got tighter during training camp.
“We are hitting about 70% over if you looked at the long range of camp, but then when you look at the last five days, they are probably hitting at 83, 84%,” Narduzzi said. “They both got better together. You wish one guy was at 50 (%) and one guy was at 80 and you say, okay, (the decision) is easy, but it’s a hard decision.
“They both deserve to kick, to be honest with you.”
The depth chart also revealed who will be on the return units as Jordan Addison is not listed on either unit despite seeing time on returns last year. Addison turned in a breakout performance at wide receiver in his true freshman season and keeping him healthy is crucial to the offense. Luckily for the Panthers, speedy receiver Jaylon Barden stepped up on special teams and is listed as the lead returner for both punts and kickoffs. Abanikanda will also return kickoffs, while Kentucky transfer cornerback M.J. Devonshire will return punts as well.
Narduzzi called sophomore Barden “explosive.”
“Jaylon is an athletic guy. He’s got some juice to him and we’re excited about watching him go,” the coach said.
Pitt opens the season at 4 p.m. Saturday against Massachusetts at Heinz Field.