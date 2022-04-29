SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown baseball team pulled away from PENNCREST rival Cambridge Springs 13-3 Thursday at Ed Acker American Legion Field.
The game ended after the top of the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. The Panthers improve their record to 7-3 while the Blue Devils fall to 3-3.
The Blue Devils got things started with three runs during the top of the first inning. After a leadoff single by Bryce Kania, Brock Cunningham drove him home on a double. A Brady Jardina single moved Cunningham to third. Cunningham subsequently scored on a wild pitch by Zach Balog to make it 2-0. Three batters later, Jardina scored on a passed ball to make it a three-run game. Those were the only three runs the Blue Devils scored in the game.
"We came out in the first inning, hit the ball well, scored a couple runs," said Cambridge Springs head coach Brad Wheeler. "Saegertown had to think about us a little bit there, but Saegertown's a good team. We can't have as many errors as we did and expect to even compete with them."
The Panthers responded by scoring three runs themselves in the bottom of the second. The inning started with Balog reaching second base thanks to an error by Kania. Gabriel Jordan subsequently came in as a courtesy runner for Balog. After reaching third base, Jordan stole home to give the Panthers their first run of the game. Following a walk to Anthony Hernandez, pitcher Nathan Held was taken out of the game and Jardina came in relief. Jardina then gave up a two-run single to Dustin Nearhoof, which scored Hernandez and Joe Grundy, to tie the game at 3-3.
The Panthers added two more runs in the third inning. Henry Shaffer started the inning by drawing a walk. After stealing second, Shaffer was brought home thanks to a single from Dylan Flinchbaugh as the Panthers earned a 4-3 lead. Balog then singled and advanced to second following a sacrifice bunt by Garrett Young. Joe Grundy grounded into a fielder's choice to advance Balog to third. Balog was taken out again for Jordan, who scored following a balk by Jardina.
The Panthers gave themselves some breathing room after pouring on eight runs in the bottom of the fourth. Landon Caldwell got things started after his single brought home Nearhoof. Two batters later, Flinchbaugh hit a two-run double that scored Caldwell and Shaffer. Balog then reached second following an error by Jardina. Young then came to the plate and hit a two-run single that scored Flinchbaugh and Jordan. Three batters later, Nearhoof singled to bring home Young. Following Nearhoof's hit, Wyatt Burchill hit a two-run triple that scored Hernandez and Nearhoof.
Nearhoof and Flinchbaugh finished with three RBIs each with Nearhoof going a perfect 3-3 at the plate. Young and Burchill each had a pair of RBIs.
"We executed very well," said Saegertown head coach Scott Walters. "We executed our sac bunts. We executed our two-strike approach as far as moving runners, getting runners in scoring position and clutch hits. Dustin Nearhoof, our nine hitter, is rolling the order over. He did a great job tonight. He's been doing a wonderful job for us all year."
The Panthers also executed on the mound. Balog went all five innings and allowed five hits and three runs while striking out six.
"Zach threw well," Walters said. "Like I said, once he settled in, when he was younger a little bit, he'd get a little frustrated. Obviously pitching's a mental game, but he's really matured and doing well for us."
The Blue Devils used three different pitchers. Held started the game and went 1.1 innings. Held allowed one hit, three runs and two walks and struck out two. Jardina then pitched the next innings and allowed five hits, four runs and one walk. Owen Riley came in to pitch the the last two outs and allowed five hits, six runs (one earned) and one walk.
"My pitchers threw a lot of strikes," Wheeler said. "I mean we didn't walk many. I think if we didn't have six or seven or eight errors in one inning, I don't know man. But Owen pitched good strikes. Nate came in and pitched well. The pitching was there, it was our defense that let us down."
Saegertown is scheduled to host another PENNCREST team in Maplewood today at 4 p.m. Cambridge Springs is slated to host Crawford County rival Cochranton Saturday at 11 a.m.
Cambridge Springs (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kania 3-1-1-0, J. Gorton 3-0-0-0, Cunningham 3-1-2-1, Jardina 2-1-1-0, Held 2-0-1-0, Dubet 1-0-0-0, Riley 1-0-0-0, Mazzadra 2-0-0-0, P. Gorton 2-0-0-0. Totals 19-3-5-1.
Saegertown (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-0-1-2, Caldwell 4-1-2-1, Shaffer 2-2-1-0, Flinchbaugh 3-1-2-3, Balog 3-0-1-0, Young 2-1-1-2, Grundy 2-1-0-0, Hernandez 1-2-0-0, Nearhoof 3-2-3-3, Jordan 0-3-0-0. Totals 23-13-11-11.
Cambridge Springs 300 00x x — 3 5 2
Saegertown 032 8xx x — 13 11 2
BATTING
2B: C — Cunningham; S — Flinchbaugh, Shaffer.
3B: S — Burchill.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Held LP 1.1-1-3-2-2-2, Jardina 2-5-4-4-1-1, Riley 0.2-5-6-1-1-1; S — Balog WP 5-5-3-2-6-0.
Records: Cambridge Springs 3-3; Saegertown 7-3.