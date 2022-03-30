CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — After both Saegertown and Cambridge Springs participated in the Meadville Volleyball Tournament over the weekend, the two PENNCREST rivals played in their first dual match of the season on Tuesday night at the Devils Den.
The match up between the Crawford County foes ended fairly quickly as the Panthers edged the Blue Devils 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-12) to earn their first win of the season.
The Panthers didn’t completely dominate the match as the Blue Devils started out with a 3-0 lead in the first set. The Blue Devils grew their lead to 15-10 before the Panthers woke up. The Panthers went on a 7-2 run to knot things up at 17, which forced Cambridge Springs head coach Kyle Marzka to call a timeout. However, the Panthers were in control for the rest of the set as they ended things on a 8-2 run to take the first set 25-19.
“This is a game you can’t explain,” said Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson. “It’s a game of momentum and sometimes you step out on the floor and a team gets a jump on you. Luckily we were able to recover from that.”
Not only did the Panthers recover from the first set, they also used their momentum in the next two sets to complete the sweep.
In the second set, the Panthers exerted their will after going out to a 9-4 lead before the Blue Devils called another timeout. The Panthers made it 14-8 before the Blue Devils used a 4-1 run to pull within three. However, the Panthers used a 10-6 run to pull away from the Blue Devils as they won the set 25-18.
The third and final set was the most dominant for the Panthers as they won it 25-12 to close things out.
“They made some service errors, so that helped us out in that first set, but after that I thought we started passing the ball a little better, we started getting some attacks, got a few blocks,” Johnson said. “I thought we played well about halfway through the first set and on.”
A big part of the Panthers’ win was outside hitter Jaden Wilkins, who recorded 10 kills, five digs, two blocks and two aces.
“Jaden played well tonight,” Johnson said. “On the outside, on the pin, they couldn’t stop him out there. He got blocked a few times swinging from the back row, but he played aggressive and I like to see that.”
Also for the Panthers, setter Brady Greco recorded two aces, two kills and 18 assists. Libero Sam Hetrick contributed three aces and nine digs. Outside hitter Collin Jones added six kills and two digs.
Josh Reisenauer led the Blue Devils with nine kills while adding a block. Jackson Mumford added five kills and three blocks. Kaiden Boozer earned six kills and five blocks.
Even though the Blue Devils got swept, Marzka has already seen his team improve from Saturday’s tournament at Meadville. The Blue Devils finished the tourney with a 1-9 record.
“We started off really hot and we performed really well,” Marzka said. “Then at the end, our passing started to lax a little bit, but overall we definitely improved from Saturday and I think we’re getting better everyday.”
The two teams will meet again at Saegertown’s gym on Monday at 7 p.m.