SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls volleyball team was battle-tested in its game Thursday night against Region 3 opponent Reynolds. However, the Lady Panthers pulled off a 3-1 win (25-23, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23) against the Lady Raiders at Steve Scott Gymnasium.
The win improves the Lady Panthers’ record to 8-2 overall. Saegertown is undefeated in region play with a 6-0 record.
“A win is a win and it was a region win, so that was a big one,” said Saegertown head coach Justyn Greco. “I think we can play a lot better than we did. We tried a lot of different things tonight. I didn’t go with the typical lineup. We had some really good non-region games and it’s been very telling that we have to get better to compete with them and so we’re making a lot of changes and we’re just trying to see what’s gonna take us to that next level.”
The Lady Panthers got things started with a 7-3 lead in the opening set. However, the Lady Raiders came back and eventually tied the set at 8. Reynolds kept its momentum, going up 12-9. A few plays later, Reynolds built an 18-14 lead. However, the Lady Panthers didn’t let the deficit grow as they scored six out of the next seven points to get within one. An ace by Rylie Braymer put the Panthers up by one and forced Reynolds to call a timeout. After the Raiders tied it at 20, the Panthers scored three consecutive points to go up 23-20. However, the Lady Raiders secured three out of the four ensuing points to pull within one. Alyssa Arblaster then won the set for the Panthers after she spiked it from the outside for a kill.
“I think we kind of just relied on our main players,” Greco said. “Lindsey Greco the setter and Brywn (McLaughlin) have very good chemistry, so we were feeding her the ball to get us through that and Alyssa Arblaster came through on the outside in that first set as well. I think the two that we pretty much go to kind of came through for us.”
The Panthers’ momentum from the end of the first set continued into the second as they secured the opening three points. After Reynolds registered its first point of the set, Saegertown scored the next five points. The Lady Raiders scored four unanswered points thanks to hitting errors by the Lady Panthers. From there, a 10-1 run put the Panthers in control of the set with an 18-6 lead. The rest of the set featured little issues for the Panthers as they ended on a 7-5 run to go up two sets.
“Second set, I made some changes because I thought we could’ve played a lot better as a team,” Greco said. “The chemistry just wasn’t there. I’ve been watching several different girls. We use different lineups at different times and I just thought we needed to make a change chemistry-wise and that’s what we did.”
After winning a close third set, Reynolds made Saegertown earn every point in the fourth and final set. At first, it seemed as if the Panthers were going to run away with it after they went out to a 10-5 lead. A kill from McLaughlin gave the Lady Panthers their 10th point, which caused Reynolds to use a timeout. Out of the timeout, the Lady Raiders kept things close as they didn’t let the Panthers go up by more than six points.
With the Lady Panthers up 20-14, the Lady Raiders finally got things going after rattling off four unanswered points, which caused Greco to call a timeout. Kills by Hailee Gregor and McLaughlin put the Panthers back up four, but the Raiders scored three consecutive points to cut the deficit to 22-21. After both teams scored two points, the Lady Panthers held a 24-23 lead. Then, it was McLaughlin who helped her team once again as she earned another kill to give Saegertown the set and win.
“We started tipping the ball because they were laying back on their heels,” Greco said. “They play good defense, but they weren’t able to adjust to us tipping, so that was a big difference in the third and fourth sets. Our hitters hit a lot smarter than what they did earlier in the match.”
McLaughlin led the team with 11 kills and four blocks while Arblaster and Lyndzee Amory added nine and six kills, respectively. Defensively, Braymer led the team with 15 digs while Arblaster and Greco contributed 10 and eight, respectively. Braymer also led with four aces while Amory added three. Greco paced the offense with 35 assists at setter.
After participating in the Cochranton Invitational on Saturday, Saegertown will travel down to Slippery Rock on Tuesday for another region matchup at 7 p.m.
