SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team bested non-region opponent Rocky Grove 75-70 in overtime on Friday night. With the win, the Panthers move to 3-0 on the season.
After both teams were tied at 58 after the end of regulation, the Panthers outscored the Orioles 17-12 during the overtime period.
Four Panthers crossed double figures on Friday night. Collin Jones led the effort with 19 points while Brady Greco was right behind him at 18 points and added eight assists. Jones scored 11 of his points at the free-throw line. Hank Shaffer and Zach Yoder totaled 14 and 10 points, respectively. Shaffer also grabbed 12 rebounds. Overall the Panthers shot 24-38 from the free-throw line.
Schiffer Anderson led the Orioles with 23 points. Evan Wolfgang and Quinn Ritchey added 16 and 14 points, respectively. The Orioles made seven 3-pointers on the night.
The Panthers will be back in action on Tuesday as they host another non-region opponent in Reynolds at 7 p.m.
Rocky Grove (70)
Anderson 6 8-11 23, Wolfgang 6 2-2 16, Ritchey 6 0-0 14, Whitman 2 2-3 6, Baker 3 0-1 6, Carter 2 0-0 4, Zinz 0 1-2 1.
Totals 25 13-19 70.
Saegertown (75)
Jones 4 11-13 19, Greco 7 2-4 18, Shaffer 3 8-14 14, Yoder 4 1-2 10, Zirkle 2 1-3 7, Huson 2 1-2 5, Joe Grundy 1 0-0 2.
Totals 24 24-38 75.
Rocky Grove;11;15;13;19;12;—;70
Saegertown;18;6;17;17;17;—;75
3-point goals: Rocky Grove — Anderson 3, Wolfgang 2, Ritchey 2; Saegertown — Greco 2, Yoder.
Records: Rocky Grove 2-1, 0-0 Region 1; Saegertown 3-0, 0-0 Region 3.
