SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys soccer team lost to Region 4 opponent Franklin 14-0 on Tuesday.
Despite the lopsided loss, first-year head coach Sarah Watson believes that her team played better than the final score indicated.
“I think they did well,” Watson said. “It was a tough team we were playing, we knew going in, but I think they did a nice job of holding their position, which is something they’ve been working on in practice. I think overall it was a good game for them, one of our better games in terms of keeping their heads up and they got down on themselves a few times and they had to battle through that.”
It didn’t take long for the Knights to find the back of the net as they scored a pair of goals in the opening minutes to go up 2-0. The Knights scored another two goals three minutes from each other to double their lead. After finding the back of the net once, Gage Haniwalt scored another three goals to put the Knights up 7-0.
The Knights scored another seven goals in the second half. Seldon Bean found the back of the net in the first minute of play. After another goal by Haniwalt, Connor Ritchey scored on a header to make it 10-0 Knights. Bean then found the back of the net for his second goal of the contest. A few minutes after Bean scored, Caleb Griffin converted on a penalty kick. Quinn Ritchey and Ethan Umbenhaur scored the final two goals for the Knights.
“You can tell they’ve been playing together for a while,” Watson said about Franklin. “They seem to be able to just make those connections that come with time. For a lot of our players, it’s their first season, first season as a team, first season as a group and they were just able to make those connections.”
The Panthers relatively have an inexperienced roster that contains only one senior, Brennen McWright, and three juniors.
Even thought the Panthers are young, Watson believes that the team is improving game-by-game.
“Like I said, a lot of our players, this is their first season, so they come in with limited knowledge about the sport overall and I think overall they’re becoming a decent team,” Watson said. “They’re getting their passes. They’re learning the positions. I think overall they’re improving drastically.”
One underclassmen who’s making an imprint on the team is freshman goalie Gavin Scott. Scott was in front of the net until the halfway point of the half when he sustained a minor injury after going for a save. Scott left the game and was replaced by McWright.
“I think (Scott) did well,” Watson said. “Going into our second goalie there at the end, both good goalies. Our starting goalie is a freshman. He’s got limited experience, but he does a nice job of working well and working through things. Very coachable player who has a long road ahead of him, but he keeps going.”
Saegertown will be back in action on the road against another region opponent in Iroquois on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.