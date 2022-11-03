ERIE — Saegertown battled until the last point at Cathedral Prep’s Hagerty Events Center on Wednesday, but Corry was too much.
The Saegertown girls volleyball team lost 3-2 (21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10) to Corry in Wednesday’s Class 2A semifinal round.
The loss brings the Panthers’ and head coach Justyn Greco’s first season to a close. Saegertown ends the year 13-3 and as the Region 3 champion.
“Corry is a long standing volleyball school and what I told them is you’re being talked about with the Corrys, the Maplewoods, the Cochrantons, the North Easts — and you took them to five sets,” Greco said. “Obviously the defeat is hard with the season coming to an end, but we surprised some teams this year. We went to five sets. We wanted to surprise teams and we did that.”
On Wednesday, Saegertown was up and down all night. The Lady Panthers opened the first set on a 7-1 run and held off a Corry rally to go up 1-0 in the match.
The Beavers were strong in the second set and used an 8-1 run to win 25-18 and even the match.
In the third set, the Beavers were on their A game. Corry led 18-4 before Saegertown mounted a rally. The Panthers lost the set 25-18, but captured some much-needed momentum before the fourth set.
The Panthers used the momentum to their advantage and won the fourth set to tie the match.
In the fifth and final set, Corry opened on an 8-3 run and seemed to have the match in hand. The Panthers rallied and trailed 11-9 late, but the rally was not enough.
“Our passing wasn’t on-key like it was for a lot of the night, Greco said. “When the passing falls off everything goes to shambles.”
Corry won the final set 15-10 to advance to Saturday’s Class 2A District 10 championship against North East.
Leading Saegertown’s offense was Brywn McLaughlin with 16 kills while Alyssa Arblaster contributed 14. Lindsey Greco dished 39 assists.
Defensively, Rylie Braymer earned 28 digs. Arblaster, Camryn Trzeciak and Greco added 23, 16 and 13 digs, respectively. Kacie Mook also compiled 12 digs. Lyndzee Amory led the Panthers with six blocks while McLaughlin registered four.
“I told the seniors thank you and I’m sorry it didn’t end in the D10 final. For everyone else, I told them how bright our future is. We have a lot of freshmen, sophomores and juniors playing,” Greco said. “We have to think back on this season in a few days and be proud of this. Not a lot of people were still playing volleyball tonight.”
