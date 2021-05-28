The well-known notion, “it’s hard to beat a team three times,” has popped up in Saegertown head baseball coach Scott Walters’ mind — not very often, though.
Admitting his players are, “in a good place,” the Panthers’ boss feels confident his players will make it 3-0 against Rocky Grove this season when the two squads square off in a District 10 Class 1A semifinal game at Slippery Rocky University at 4 p.m.
During the regular season, Saegertown (13-5) swept Rocky Grove (9-7), 9-7 and 11-6. The Panthers rallied from a 6-1 sixth-inning deficit in their first win and jumped out to an 11-2 lead in their second game.
“The players are confident, but not over-confident by any means,” said Walters. “We stress staying focused and to take care of your job. Yes, I’ve thought how sometimes it’s hard beating a team three times … not much though.”
To beat the Orioles a third time, the Panthers must …
“We need to take care of the fundamentals, keep errors to a minimum,” said Walters. “I have confidence we will score runs, but we can not give up unearned runs.”
If the pre-game routine goes according to plan, Walters will give the ball to his sophomore standout pitcher, Henry Shaffer, who was 6-2 with a 2.08 ERA on the season.
“Henry is scheduled to start, but obviously, that could change at game time. Henry is successful because he tries to work ahead of the batters. He throws a lot of strikes and keeps the walks to a minimum. His off-speed pitch is very effective. He is a special kid for only being a sophomore. A great team leader, too.”
Offensively, Saegertown will be led by a fearsome foursome: Senior Jaden Reagle (.426 average, 20-for-47), junior Zach Balog (.364, 20-for-55, team-high 22 RBI’s, team-high six doubles), junior Dylan Flinchbaugh (.356, 21-for-59, 15 RBI’s) and Shaffer (.355, 22-for-62, 14 RBI’s, five doubles).
Balog is the Panthers’ money slugger.
“Zach has done a great at the plate this season,” said Walters. “He is a good contact hitter. The guys are getting on base and he is doing his job in driving them in.”
A three-game sweep for the Panthers? The answer today.