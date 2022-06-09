In its first round win against Elk County Catholic on Monday, the Saegertown softball dominated in all facets of the game.
After a 6-0 win, the Lady Panthers will look to keep their momentum going today against Union in the 1A state quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University at 1 p.m.
“Our expectation is to continue to play good ball,” said Saegertown head coach Jennifer Bowes. “We have been executing at the plate and playing tough on defense. If we continue to play this well on both sides of the ball then we are going to be a really tough team to beat.”
The Lady Panthers will be guided by Mikaila Obenrader on both sides of the ball. In Monday’s win, Obenrader tossed a complete game shutout and fanned 15 batters while only allowing one hit. Obenrader also finished 3-3 at the plate.
Obenrader isn’t the only weapon on Saegertown’s offense. Rylie Braymer, Rhiannon Paris, Hailee Gregor and Brittany Houck are just a few players who are capable of coming up big for the Lady Panthers.
“Some keys for success are going to be developing good energy from the first pitch to the last, staying sharp on defense, and scoring early and often,” Bowes said. “We need to control the game.”
Union comes into today’s matchup with a 21-3 record after defeating Shade in the first round on Monday.
The WPIAL champions feature pitcher Mia Preuhs, who boasts a 14-1 record, 178 strikeouts to go along with a 1.82 ERA. Piper Jendrysik can also be relied upon to pitch as she’s compiled a 6-1 record with a 3.38 ERA this season.
Preuhs also leads the charge offensively as she’s recorded a .550 batting average to go along with 29 RBIs, 17 doubles and four home runs. Bella Cameron, Tori May, Raquel Zarlingo, Addie Nogay, Emily Siddall and Mallory Gorgacz can contribute offensively. Each player is hitting above .300 and has at least 10 RBIs this season.
“Union appears to be a very strong hitting team with a strong pitcher in the circle,” Bowes said. “We hope that we continue to stay hot on offense and chip away every inning.”
The winner of today’s game will take on either West Greene or DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals on Monday.
