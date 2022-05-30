The Saegertown baseball team is seeking a spot in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament, but first it will have to get by Kennedy Catholic in today’s District 10 1A championship game at 11 a.m. at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park.
“We have high expectations,” said Saegertown head coach Scott Walters. “We’re playing good baseball right no, so I look forward to it being a pretty decent game. Hoping to come out on top.”
The Panthers enter today’s game with a 17-2 record on the season. After earning a bye in the quarterfinals, the No.1 seed Panthers defeated No. 4 seed Maplewood 7-0 in the semifinals on Friday.
The Panthers will bring out Henry Shaffer on the mound for today’s game. Shaffer boasts a 5-1 record with a 0.39 ERA and 63 strikeouts in seven appearances.
“I feel pretty confident,” Walters said. “The team feels confident with him on the mound. Defense has his back if anything gets put in play, but Hank’s excited. He’s excited for it.”
Shaffer can also contribute with his bat. Shaffer also recorded a .578 batting average with eight doubles, 21 RBIs and a pair of home runs and triples. Other names to watch out for on offense include Zach Balog, Landon Caldwell, Garrett Young and Dylan Flinchbaugh, who have recorded 20 RBIs or more this season.
“I think if we jump out early, get some runs early in the game, I think that’ll set a tone for us,” Walters said. “It’ll help Hank out as far as on the mound and with what pitches he can throw.”
The Golden Eagles enter today’s game with a losing record at 8-13. However, they have made back-to-back upsets in the district tournament to get to the Panthers. As the No. 6 seed, the Golden Eagles blanked No. 3 seed Cochranton 11-0 on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles then knocked off No. 2 seed Rocky Grove 6-5 on a walk-ff single by Dominick Ratkovich.
On offense, the Golden Eagles feature Dom Rapp, Riley Mastowski, Remington Hart and Davey Cochenour, who all have recorded 10 or more RBIs while maintaining a batting average of .240 or higher.
As for pitching, Stargell Fuhr has a 3-3 record with a 5.39 ERA in 10 appearances. Cochenour has also contributed with his arm as he has a 3-1 record with a 2.33 ERA in nine games.
“They got some kids that put the ball in play decent,” Walter said. “We’ve watched them a few times. I’ve only watched them a couple times since they were down there and they got some decent players that are gonna put the ball in play, but I trust my defense. We’ve been playing good defense all year.”
The winner of today’s game will take on the District 7 runner up in the first round of the PIAA tournament next Monday.
