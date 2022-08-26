For more reasons than one, this year will look a lot different for the Saegertown cross country team.
One of the major changes is that the Panthers will now compete in the new Region 3 that’s only comprised of four other teams: Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Maplewood and Rocky Grove. Last season, Region 3 had nine teams for cross country.
“We only have four teams in our region now, instead of nine before with the break between A and AA, so I’d think we’d be competitive in the old Region 3 with our varsity boys,” said Saegertown head coach Bill Hetrick. “We’re looking at maybe we can have anywhere from 10-15 kids for us. I’ve never had more than maybe 10 total, so that would be remarkable to have that many kids. We’re gonna have 10 or 11 of them be seniors, so we have a lot of experience there.”
Another major change is that the Panthers will have to run without state medalist Paige Fuller this season. Fuller finished 21st in the 1A state championship with a time of 20 minutes, 45 seconds during her senior campaign last year. Fuller was the first girl to medal in Saegertown school history. Fuller is currently on the cross country team at Division II Cedarville University in Ohio.
Aside from Fuller, Hetrick said the girls team will also miss the leadership of Emma MacAdam, Makayla Stevens and Rachel White. Like Fuller, MacAdam, Stevens and White all graduated last year.
“It’s impossible to replace a person that is a state medalist when they graduate,” Hetrick said. “Paige had been waiting her whole life for that race. She had the race of her life on her last race. She’s racing at Cedarville in Ohio. She’s continuing her cross country talent over there. It’s hard to replace just her leadership for the girls.”
Entering this season, Hetrick expects junior Skyler Bland to be one of the leaders of the girls team. Last year, Bland qualified for the District 10 championship meet and finished in 31st with a time of 23 minutes, 44 seconds. Besides Bland, Hetrick hopes to see some of his freshmen girls break through this season.
“I want to see the girls grow a leader,” Hetrick said. “I’m interested to see what Skyler can do for me in that respect.”
While the girls’ leadership will need to develop, things are much clearer on the boys side. The most experienced runner for the boys is Sam Hetrick, who’s entering his senior year. Like Fuller, Hetrick also ran at the state meet last year. Hetrick finished 110th with a time of 18 minutes, 45 seconds.
Hetrick expects Quincy Zook, Brennan McWright and Eddie Hazlet to round the Panthers’ senior leadership.
“I think Sam will probably be the emotional leader, the vocal leader and certainly the fastest of the crew, but there’s been a lot of kids running,” Hetrick said. “We have some new talent coming in we hadn’t seen before, so I expect Sam to lead the boys team and we’ll see how it goes after that. We have a ton of kids that are gonna be seniors and I’m very excited to see them as leaders.”
With all the runners that are returning to the team this year, Hetrick sees experience as one of the team’s main strengths.
“Last year was the largest team I’ve ever had and they’re all back except for those four senior girls that have left us, so I expect a fully experienced team that gets along well,” Hetrick said. “One of the mottos I’ve had my whole career has been family business. We kind of treat teams and practices like were a family. We’re all in this together. We start together. We finish together. We cry together. We hug together. It’s all in there and I fully expect our team to bond and have that stuff grow.”
