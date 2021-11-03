SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown middle school football team recently defeated Cambridge Springs 42-0 to put an exclamation point on an undefeated season.
The team is consisted of seventh and eighth grade players. They beat Union City, Eisenhower, Conneaut (Ohio), Maplewood, Cochranton, Meadville and Cambridge Springs this season. The defense posted two shutouts and held the opposing team to less than ten points six times. Overall, they outscored their opponents 210-40.
“We had an outstanding team,” head coach Nick Copeland said. “They were standouts on the offensive and defensive sides.”
Nick Craig, Luke Young, William Shaffer and Josh Colella made a lot of defensive plays for the Panthers, Copeland said. Young led the team in tackles with 38 tackles. He also added two interceptions, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and one sack.
Colella and Craig each had six sacks to pace the team. Shaffer led in tackles for loss with 10.
Offensively, six players had at least one big play that went for more than 30 yards.
Young was 34-60 passing with 575 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught two passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Shaffer had 108 passing yards with two touchdowns, 135 rushing yards with one touchdown and 14 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. Colella caught 12 balls for three touchdowns and 228 yards. Cru Scott rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns. Scott also caught four passes for 48 yards and one touchdown.
“At the Junior-High level we focus on developing the foundation of not only what makes a good football player on the field, but what makes a leader in the community off of it. I’m extremely proud of the character the kids showed all season,” Copeland said. “Whether it was winning close contests against a good team like cochranton or rallying together when a teammate was in need after an accident, I cannot wait to see what these kids do as they get older and become proud members of this community.”