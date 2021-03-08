SAEGERTOWN — One down, two to go for the Saegertown girls basketball team.
The Panthers took one step toward their goal of winning the District 10 Class 2A championship with a 45-38 win over Mercer in a quarterfinal game Saturday.
“It feels so good to win our first playoff game, especially in coach’s gym,” Ava Jones said after Saturday’s victory. “It means a lot, and (coach) Amy (Braymer) has been doing a lot for us this season. I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished.”
Jones, who scored 10 points, was referring to Coach Steve Scott. Scott passed away in December from complications due to COVID-19. The team acknowledged Scott’s contributions to the school by holding a moment of silence before the game.
Additionally, Braymer became the head coach after Scott’s passing. She discussed the difficulty of playing the season without him and remarked how her team has honored his legacy.
“The hardest impact for this team was the loss of our coach due to COVID-19 at the beginning of the season,” Braymer said. “These girls have really overcome a lot, not just with COVID-19, but with a loss of a legendary coach. For the girls to win a playoff game in his gym means a lot to the team.”
Saegertown led Mercer 16-14 at the half. Mercer played defensively to start out the game and held the ball near the half-court line for long periods of time and only passed when they saw a true opening.
However, Mercer abandoned this strategy in the third quarter. Each team went on a scoring frenzy as Saegertown scored 18 points in the third while Mercer had 14.
Mercer tried to rally behind Mackenzie Baker, who paced the Mustangs with 18 points and made a couple of clutch field goals in the final quarter.
Baker and the Mercer bench argued with the referees several times in the final 8 minutes of game, however. Mercer believed that its senior was fouled at various times but did not receive any calls. The Mercer faithful began arguing with the officials, too. One Mustangs fan even was encountered by game security and was asked to be more respectful.
The Mustangs trailed the Panthers 39-38 in final minutes of the game and fouled Saegertown down the stretch.
The Panthers made the most of this opportunity. Molly Pryzbrowski, who led Saegertown with 20 points, managed to make all four free-throw attempts in the last 60 seconds of the game.
Braymer was impressed by Pryzbrowski’s performance.
“Molly really stepped it up today,” Braymer said. “She was a good leader on the floor, running the plays, and paying attention to the clock.”
Saegertown will next meet West Middlesex in the semifinals on Wednesday.