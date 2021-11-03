The Saegertown Panthers hit the court at Meadville Area Senior High School against the West Middlesex Big Reds in the Class 1A District 10 semifinals with a shot to play Cochranton for the District 10 Championship.
From the jump, it was a back and forth match, but West Middlesex outlasted Saegertown’s rallies to win 3-1, (26-24), (25-19), (13-25), (25-21).
The crowd was hot the whole night but seemed in favor of West Middlesex. The Big Reds got a roar after every point scored.
“I think that (the crowd) had to do a lot with the momentum of the first two games,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “If we would’ve pulled that second one out I think it would have been a different match.”
Saegertown showed what they were capable of in set three when they took it with ease and by the biggest margin of victory in any set between the two teams.
“Set three we played great defense and we handled the ball a lot better. That’s where we lost the match. They served us tough and we had trouble passing the ball,” Johnson said. “We let some balls hit the floor that I haven’t seen us let hit the floor since the beginning of the year. We just did some very uncharacteristic things tonight that I haven’t seen us do in a while.
“But that is all part of a team putting pressure on you too. I give them credit. They played well and they served us tough. They were getting some attacks. Some things we didn’t see them do against Erie First, they were doing against us. And we couldn’t recover.”
It was the three-headed monster of senior Carlie Beatty, junior Kennedy Beatty, and senior Emily Anthony that Saegertown over and over again didn’t have answers for. Beatty finished with fifteen kills while Beatty had six and Anthony had seven.
Each set Saegertown was up, West Middlesex rallied to take it.
Seniors for Seagertown Brittany Houck, Averie Braymer, and Kamryn Fuller, did everything they could to keep their team motivated, but team errors in key moments cost them.
“We had our opportunities; we made too many errors at crucial times,” Johnson said. “We would get up or get in (the set) then we would just make a stupid error and that was it.”
Johnson couldn’t speak more highly of his seniors after Saegetown’s season came to a close.
“I just told them that they had a great career and I loved them, they have a whole school year ahead of them,” Johnson said.”Move on and try to put this loss behind them but it’s gonna be tough and it’s gonna sting for a while. I mean I thought that if we came in here and played well we were gonna win and that just didn’t happen.”
Johnson hoped his younger players take something from this loss into the future.
“Hopefully, they see this as a lesson and they work as hard as the seniors have. The group of seniors that we have now is the hardest working group of girls we have had come through this program since I’ve been here the last seven years,” Johnson said. “They need to make sure they are doing the things they are doing (the seniors) so they don’t have the same end result.”