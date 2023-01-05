LINESVILLE — The Saegertown wrestling team defeated Region 2 foe Conneaut 48-17 on Wednesday. The win improves the Panthers’ record to 6-4 on the season.
Starting at 215, Porter Brooks earned a 3-2 decision against Drew Dygert. Then at 285, Isaiah Gilchrist got the Eagles on the board after winning a 7-2 decision against Logan Corner.
After Emma Spencer (107) and Carter Beck (114) earned wins via forfeit, Travis Huya defeated Daylee Watson in a 6-1 decision at 121. Then at 127, Hunter Gould earned a forfeit win for the Eagles. After Gould’s win, Nick Craig defeated Juan Montes via a fall in 3:40 at 133. After Nolan Hughes won via forfeit at 139, Greg Kiser bested Mitchell Blood in a fall in 3:46 at 145.
The Eagles responded with back-to-back wins after Kiser’s victory. At 152, Logan Groover defeated Carter Stewart 8-6 in overtime. Then at 160, Collin Hearn won a 19-4 technical fall over Garrick Jordan in 3:45. The Panthers then ended the night with two wins. At 172, Gabe Jordan defeated Lucas Aldrich via a fall in 3:21. Aaron Shartle then ended things after defeating Nathaniel Graybill in a fall in just 25 seconds.
Both teams will be back in action this weekend for the Tool City tournament on Friday and Saturday at Meadville Area Senior High School.
