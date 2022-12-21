COCHRANTON — The Saegertown wrestling team defeated Region 2 rival Cochranton 60-10 in a dual meet on Tuesday.
The Panthers started off with wins in their first four matches. First at 285, Logan Corner defeated Parker Haun in a fall in 1:22. Then at 107, Emma Spencer bested Cameron Boozer via a fall in 1:31. At 114, Carter Beck earned a win against Kyle Lantz in a fall in 3:17. Then at 121, Travis Huya earned a 9-5 major decision against Kayson Smith. Huya’s win gave the Panthers another three points and a 21-0 lead.
The Cardinals earned their first four points of the match when Daylend Schlosser defeated Nick Craig in a 13-4 major decision at 127. The Cards then earned another six points when Ben Field won in a forfeit at 133.
After the forfeit, the Panthers dominated the rest of the way. At 139, Nolan Hughes defeated Chaden Hart in a fall in 3:19. Then at 145, Greg Kiser won in a 4-3 decision against Blake Foulk. After the Panthers won via a forfeit at 152, Garrick Jordan defeated Isaiah Long in a fall in 3:38 at 160. The Panthers earned another forfeit at 172 before ending the night with wins at 189 and and 215. At 189, Aaron Shartle bested Dar Brown in a fall in 1:20. Then at 215, Porter Brooks won against Noah McMaster via a fall in 3:43.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday against region opponents. Cochranton will host Conneaut while Saegertown will wrestle Commodore Perry at home. Both matches start at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.