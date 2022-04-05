SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown volleyball team defeated PENNCREST-rival Cambridge Springs 3-1 on Monday. With the win, the Panthers are now 2-0 and have completed the series sweep over the Blue Devils. The Panthers, who rose to no. 8 in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A poll after being unranked, previously defeated the Blue Devils 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-12) last Tuesday. The Blue Devils are 0-2 with both losses coming to the Panthers.
In Monday's match up, the Panthers got out to a two-set lead after winning the first two sets 25-15 and 25-18, respectively. The Blue Devils claimed the third set by a margin of 25-22 to make it 2-1 Panthers. However, the Panthers returned the favor during the fourth and final set after winning 25-19 to take the match.
Jaden Wilkins propelled the Panthers with 55 kills, 22 digs and seven blocks. Collin Jones recorded 25 kills and 23 digs. Conrad Williams earned 21 kills, 23 digs and eight blocks. Sam Hetrick contributed 42 digs while Brady Greco added 17 digs and eight kills.
For the Blue Devils, Parker Schmidt stuffed the stat sheet with 25 assists, four aces, four kills and a block. Jackson Mumford recorded five kills, six digs, five aces and two blocks. Josh Reisenauer added eight kills and three digs while Kaiden Boozer contributed nine kills and three kills.
Saegertown will look to continue its winning ways on the road against Cathedral Prep while Cambridge Springs seeks to get its first win of the season against Erie First Christian at the Devils Den. Both matches will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m.