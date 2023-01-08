SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls basketball team trounced Region 2 opponent Rocky Grove 56-15 on Saturday. The win improves the Panthers' record to 6-6 overall and 2-1 against region opponents.
The Panthers led 23-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Panthers had a balanced scoring attack as four players reached double figures. Hailee Gregor led the effort with 13 points. Maggie Triola was second on the tram with 11 points. Lindsey Greco and Lyndzee Amory contributed 10 points each. Rae Montgomery was responsible for 11 of the Orioles' 15 points.
Saegertown will be back in action tonight on the road against another region opponent Union City at 7 p.m.
Rocky Grove (15)
Montgomery 4 3-5 11, Rice 1 0-0 2, Konetsky 0 1-2 1, Cresswell 0 1-3 1.
Totals 5 5-10 15.
Saegertown (56)
Gregor 5 3-6 13, Triola 5 1-2 11, Greco 3 3-4 10, Amory 5 0-0 10, Smith 1 3-4 5, Weaver 1 1-2 3, Drakes 1 0-0 2, Newman 1 0-1 2, Wright 0 0-1 0.
Totals 22 11-20 56.
Rocky Grove;0;2;3;10;—;15
Saegertown;23;14;11;8;—;56
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco.
Records: Rocky Grove 0-11, 0-3 Region 2; Saegertown 6-6, 2-1 Region 2.
