MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Saegertown baseball team completed its trip to the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
After losing to Jackson City (KY) on Friday, the Panthers came back to defeat fellow Crawford County team Conneaut 16-1 on Saturday. The game was called after four innings due to the mercy rule.
Dylan Flinchbaugh led the way offensively after going 2-3 with four RBI's. Henry Shaffer and Zach Balog recorded a pair of RBI's each. Shaffer also hit two doubles.
Shaffer pitched all four innings and allowed just one hit, one run and three walks while striking out six.
The Eagles only recorded one hit, an RBI-single from Dawson Thomas. As a team, the Eagles committed five errors.
Jordan Kullen pitched two innings and allowed five hits, eight runs and three walks for the Eagles. Greg Klink came in relief and pitched 1.2 innings. Klink permitted six hits, eight runs and four walks.
Fairport 11, Saegertown 0
Sunday's game was a completely different story as the Panthers were shutout 11-0 against Fairport (NY).
Fairport was up 6-0 before putting up five runs during the bottom of the fifth. The game ended after the inning because of the mercy rule.
The Panthers committed three errors while accounting for one hit, a single by Dustin Nearhoof.
Landon Caldwell was on the mound for the Panthers and pitched four innings while allowing seven hits, eight runs and two walks and striking out three.
Saegertown will return to Region 3 play at Union City on Friday at 4 p.m.
Conneaut (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Stright 1-1-0-0, Roncaglione 1-0-0-0, Thomas 2-0-1-1, Weinschenk 1-0-0-0, Kullen 2-0-0-0, White 2-0-0-0, Klink 2-0-0-0, Ferrara 1-0-0-0, Evans 1-0-0-0. Totals 13-1-1-1.
Saegertown (16)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shaffer 4-3-2-2, Caldwell 2-3-1-1, Flinchbaugh 3-2-2-4, Balog 3-2-0-2, Burchill 2-0-1-1, Young 3-0-0-0, Hernandez 3-1-2-1, Grundy 1-0-0-0, Mosbacher 2-1-1-0, Nearhoof 2-3-2-0, Davison 0-1-0-0. Totals 25-16-11-11.
Conneaut 100 0xx x — 1 1 5
Saegertown 353 5xx x — 16 11 0
BATTING
2B: S — Shaffer 2, Flinchbaugh, Mosbacher.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Kullen LP 2-5-8-5-1-3, Klink 1.2-6-8-5-1-4; S — Shaffer WP 4-1-1-1-6-3.
Records: Conneaut 3-5; Saegertown 6-2.
Saegertown (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shaffer 3-0-0-0, Caldwell 2-0-0-0, Flinchbaugh 0-0-0-0, Balog 2-0-0-0, Burchill 1-0-0-0, Young 1-0-0-0, Mosbacher 2-0-0-0, Grundy 1-0-0-0, Jordan 1-0-0-0, Hernandez 1-0-0-0, Nearhoof 2-0-1-0, Davison 0-0-0-0. Totals 16-0-1-0.
Fairport (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jorge 3-0-1-2, Rizzolo 2-2-1-0, Broncatello 3-1-1-0, Provenzano 3-1-1-1, Murphy 3-1-1-1, Thompson 3-2-2-2, Derleth 2-2-2-2, Mathis 2-0-0-0, Geib 0-1-0-0, Mendoza 1-0-0-0, Norton 1-0-1-2, Lindquist 0-1-0-0, Merlo 1-0-0-0. Totals x-x-x-x.
Saegertown 000 00x x — 0 1 3
Fairport 132 05x x — 11 10 0
BATTING
3B: F — Thompson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Caldwell LP 4-7-8-7-3-2, Davison 0.1-3-3-2-0-1; F — Gelb 2-0-0-0-2-2, D'Agostino 1-0-0-0-1-1, Mendoza 1-0-0-0-1-2, Provenzano WP 1-1-0-0-1-0.
Records: Saegertown 6-2.