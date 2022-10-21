FRANKLIN — The Saegertown girls volleyball team clinched the Region 3 title with a 3-1 win (22-25, 28-26, 25-17, 25-17) against Franklin on Thursday night. The Panthers conclude their regular season campaign with an overall record of 12-2 while finishing 10-0 against region teams.
Alyssa Arblaster led the Lady Panthers with 11 kills while Lyndzee Amory contributed 10 kills. Defensively, Rylie Braymer led the way with 11 digs while Arblaster added seven. Lindsey Greco paced the offense with 30 assists. Arblaster, Braymer and Greco earned two aces each.
Next, Saegertown will play in the District 10 2A tournament which starts next week.
Eagles win Region 5 title
EDINBORO — The Conneaut girls volleyball team won the Region 5 title with a 3-0 victory (25-13, 25-20, 25-15) against General McLane on Thursday. It’s the team’s fifth straight region title.
With the win, the Lady Eagles finish the regular season undefeated at 12-0. The Lady Eagles also went 8-0 against region competition.
Kaylee Mattera led the Lady Eagles with 20 kills while also posting six digs and two aces. Sylvia Prebor and Lainie Harrington contributed seven and six kills, respectively. Defensively, Paris Karastury led the way with eight digs while Payten Karastury and Ashley Crabb added seven digs each. Mackenzie Wensel stuffed the stat sheet with four kills, three digs, two blocks and 11 assists. Payten Karastury orchestrated the offense with 25 assists.
Conneaut will take the court next in the District 10 3A tournament, which begins next week.
Bulldogs win in four sets
WARREN — The Meadville girls volleyball team ended its regular season with a 3-1 win (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23) over Region 5 opponent Warren on Thursday. The Bulldogs complete regular season play at 11-3 overall with a 7-1 mark in region games.
Emma Parks led the Lady Bulldogs with 29 kills while Sydney Holt contributed nine. Defensively, Kendall Mealy led the way with 12 digs. Parks added 10 digs while Holt and Elliott Schleicher compiled eight digs each. Schleicher paced the offense with 39 assists. Chae Kennedy recorded six aces.
Meadville will next play in the District 10 3A tournament next week.
Bulldogs end season with loss
ERIE — The Meadville boys soccer team fell 2-0 to Region 5 foe Erie High on Thursday to end its season at 7-11.
The Royals took a 1-0 lead into the locker room after finding the back of the net with about 12 minutes left in the half. The Royals netted their second goal of the contest with about 13 minutes left in the game.
Now that the season is over, seven seniors have played their final game with Meadville. The seniors are Matt DeVore, Oliver Przepiora, Alex Kinder, Carl Dait, Mark Dait, Noah Stump and Luca DiRienzo.
“I really wanted to see the seniors go out on a winning note in the region, but at least it was a much-improved effort and this team kept improving throughout the year,” said head coach Jim Miller. “They were able to improve on their four wins from last year.
“Yet I believe the future is bright for our program,” he said. “I’m looking forward to building this team for next year and know I have a lot of players interested in playing winter indoor and spring travel.”
