SAEGERTOWN — It was one of those high school football nights. You know? The ones where the home team is losing pretty bad and everyone, outside of the opposition, is a little angsty. Parents are yelling at the refs, flags are being thrown left and right and the clock is slowly draining, but not fast enough.
That’s how the majority of the second half went in Saegertown’s 52-19 home Region 1 loss to the Lakeview Sailors. Saegertown battled for a little bit in the first half, but simply found themselves outclassed by Lakeview, who put up eight touchdowns on the evening.
It was a nice night though?
“They fought until the end,” said Saegertown head coach James Wolfgang. “But we have a lot of things we need to work on such as blocking. We couldn’t run the ball up the middle. It’ll be back to Xs and Os and making it happen.”
Before kickoff, the Saegertown faithful honored community member Josh Soul, who passed in May. The majority of the home crowd wore orange #SoulStrong tee-shirts and a special tribute was given to him and his family before kickoff.
The opening kickoff itself wasn’t as touching as Lakeview took it all the way back to the Panthers’ 48 yard line. The Sailors consistently relied on senior running back Mitchell Tingley to pick up first downs.
“We just didn’t tackle well enough,” said Wolfgang in regards to his team’s defense against the Sailors running game. “The kids were there but they just did not tackle.”
Lakeview quarterback Leyton Zacherl scored his first touchdown of the day on a run to give the Sailors a seven-point lead after a successful point after attempt.
The only glimmer of hope for a potential Saegertown upset came in the first half as Wyatt Burchill found a seam and pulled through for a running touchdown, a 47-yard run.
But like many other plays in this game, a flag was on the field and it was against Saegertown. It went for a unsportsmanlike conduct and was enforced on the kickoff. So the TD stood and so did the extra point. The Panthers got away with one and tied the game 7-7.
One touchdown would hardly be enough to top Lakeview, however. Before the half, the Sailors marched down the field and scored three more touchdowns. Aiden Osborne ran in one and both Danick Hinkson and Blake Skiles caught balls in the endzone.
Add on an extra point and two successful two-point conversions and the Sailors led Saegertown 30-7 before the Panthers managed to find a little bit of their offense.
Luke Young ran into the end zone with just under a minute left in the first half in what could have been a crucial touch down to make the score 30-13.
But the extra point kick went wide, and to make matters worse the kick return from Brayden Booher after the touchdown put the Sailors in scoring position. They managed to score another touchdown before the end of the half as Tingley ran in the ball and another two-point conversion scored.
The late first half touchdown really cemented the game as a loss for the Panthers before the second half was even played. More and more flags were thrown due to some frustrated Panthers play.
“It had a big impact on the game,” said Wolfgang regarding all the penalties. “But it happens and now we have to watch film and get back to work for week three.”
The final half was tough to watch for Panthers fans as they turned the ball over five times and allowed three more touchdowns.
A pick-six by Clarence Barber and a kick return by Hinkson bolstered the MaxPreps highlight reel for the Sailors.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom though as Saegertown tacked on a couple more points. Quarterback Luke Young found the end zone himself on a running play.
But down by 39, Saegertown closed its home opener with an ugly loss to Lakeview 58-19.
Saegertown is now 1-1 and will play Friday at Cochranton at 7 p.m.
