The Saegertown Panthers had five wrestling for first place heading into the championship round of the District 10 Section 1 Class 2A wrestling tournament Saturday night at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
All five came out as a section champ.
One of those champs was Josh Perrine, a senior who entered the tournament with a 29-5 record. Wrestling at heavyweight (285 pounds), Perrine pinned Corry’s Xavier Reyda in five minutes flat.
“I’m happy with the season,” Perrine said. “Beating Reyda was an upset from a loss earlier in the season.”
When asked what he would do to prepare for the District 10 Class 2A tournament this weekend in Sharon, Perrine said he would “come to practice and train hard every day.”
Also winning section titles for the Panthers were Chase Beck (106), a 6-2 winner over Northwestern’s Sierra Chiesa; Hunter Robison (113), winning his third section title with a pin in 1:27 over North East’s Konnor Kimmy; Owen Hershelman (120), who won a 4-0 decision over Maplewood’s Chase Blake; and Landon Caldwell (189), who pinned Iroquois’s Sam Kightlinger in 57 seconds.
With the top seven finishers qualifying for districts, other Panthers who will be making the trip are Greg Kiser, fifth at 138; Gabe Jordan, fifth at 152; Garrick Jordan, sixth at 160; Keenan Schaaf, seventh at 172; and Porter Brooks, sixth at 215.
Those performances helped Saegertown win the tournament team title with 187.5 points. Fort LeBoeuf came in second (187.5), followed by Cochranton in third (174), Corry in fourth (164.5) and Girard in fifth (113).
“Our biggest part of the day was Owen Hershelman winning over Fort LeBoeuf’s Jake Bennett in the semifinals,” said Saegertown’s head coach Jim Mulligan. “This is the first final he’s made in high school.”
Mulligan said winning the team title is the great way to finish the North tournament, because next year, Saegertown will be in the South sections.
“Our kids wrestled fantastic,” Mulligan said. “It’s great for our program to win the team title. It validates the year so far.”
Other Panthers who ended their season at sections are Travis Huya (126), who lost in the consolation round; and Nolan Hughes (132), who finished eighth.
Cochranton is also sending 10 wrestlers to districts, with two section champs in Jack Martinec and Louden Gledhill.
Gledhill won a 13-2 major decision over Corry’s Mason Savitz for the title. He came down in weight from 189 pounds to 172.
“Overall, I feel really good,” Gledhill said. “I felt like I was outmatched at 189. I feel more confident dropping down to 172. Wrestling at 172 matches my body and my style.”
He said winning sections “feels pretty good.”
“I won the Fred Bell Tournament and that gave me confidence,” Gledhill said. “This is the first time I’ve made it to the finals at sections.”
Gledhill, a senior, didn’t wrestle last year, but had a reason for coming back to the mats this season.
“My cousin, Weston Irwin, passed away from a brain bleed,” Gledhill said. “He was a big wrestler and a big part of my family, so when he passed away, it drove me to want to wrestle and want to win and do it all for him.”
Martinec, now a two-time section champ, won an 18-5 major decision over Corry’s Damion Kimmy.
Other Cardinals headed to Sharon are Kyle Lantz, third at 106; Daylend Schlosser, third at 113; Blake Foulk, fifth at 126; Steve Martinec, second at 138; Willis Morrell, fifth at 145; Nathan Albert, seventh at 152; Stetson Boozer, second at 160; and Ramy Sample, fourth at 285.
Ending their season at districts were Noah McMaster (189) and Parker Haun (215), who both lost in the consolation round.
Cambridge Springs took nine wrestlers to sections, and eight of them are moving on. For the Blue Devils, Gunnar Gage had the highest finish, taking second place at 126 pounds after losing a 5-0 battle to Fort LeBoeuf’s JoJo Przybycien. This is the junior’s third runner-up finish.
“I feel like I could have done better,” said Gage, who placed second at sections last year. “I’ll see the same kids in the finals next week; and, hopefully, there will be a different outcome. Hopefully, I’ll win.”
The other Blue Devils who qualified for districts are Preston Gorton, seventh at 120; Brody Beck, third at 132; Kyle Huya, seventh at 138; Chase Beck, sixth at 152; Jackson Carico, third at 172; Jordan Miller, seventh at 215; and Garrett Hodak, fifth at 285.
Blue Devil Dakota Newell ended his season with an eight-place finish at 106 pounds.
Five Maplewood wrestlers advanced to the district tournament. Sophomore Chase Blake had the Tigers’ highest finish. Wrestling at 120, Blake lost to Saegertown’s Herselman in the title match.
Other Tigers advancing to districts are Cadyn Shelter, fourth at 106; Andrew Proper, fourth at 136; Greg Roae, fourth at 160; and Logan Gross, fifth at 172.
Tigers who saw their season come to a close are Landon Reynolds (145); and Koby Willison (285), who both lost in the consolations, and Zane Smith (152), who finished eighth.
The District 10, Class AA tournament gets underway Friday afternoon, Feb. 25, at Sharon High School and action resumes Saturday morning, Feb. 26.
Note: Mulligan said, according to District 10, this is the last year Saegertown, Cambridge Springs, Cochranton and Maplewood would wrestle in the Section 1 Class 2A “North” tournament. Next year, they should be in Section 2 Class 2A “South,” where the tournament is held in Sharon.
Teams
1. Saegertown (S) 197½, 2. Fort LeBoeuf (FL) 187½, 3. Cochranton (C) 174, 4. Corry (Cy) 164½, 5. Girard (G) 113, 6. Eisenhower (E) 105, 7. Cambridge Springs (CS) 102, 8. Northwestern (Nw) 87, 9. Maplewood (M) 83, 10. (tie) Harbor Creek (HC) and Seneca (Sen) 44, 12. Union City (UC) 43, 13. Iroquois (I) 37, 14. North East (NE) 35, 15. Youngsville (Y) 31.
Championship matches
106: Carter Beck (S) d Sierra Chiesa (Nw) 6-2
113: Hunter Robison (S) p Konnor Kimmy (NE) 1:28
120: Owen Hershelman (S) d Chase Blake (M) 4-0
126: JoJo Przybycien (FL) d Gunnar Gage (CS) 5-0
132: Jack Martinec (C) md Damion Kinney (Cy) 18-5
138: Connor Pierce (HC) p Stephen Martinec (C) 3:17
145: Story Buchanan (G) md Lloyd Fountain (Nw) 11-1
152: Conner McChesney (FL) d Gannon Jaquay (E) 4-2
160: Ryan Welka (FL) d Stetson Boozer (C) 7-4
172: Louden Gledhill (C) md Mason Savitz (Cy) 11-2
189: Landon Caldwell (S) p Sam Kightlinger (I) :57
215: Cael Black (E) d Abe Keep (G) 8-3
285: Josh Perrine (S) p Xavier Reyda (Cy) 5:00
Third-place matches
106: Kyle Lantz (C) p Cadyn Shetler (M) 2:16
113: Daylend Schlosser (C) p Ryan Chambers (E) 1:57
120: Jake Bennett (FL) d Cody Proper (Cy) 5-1
126: Kolton Sutter (Nw) d Will Allen (Cy) 5-3
132: Brody Beck (CS) d Jackson Bowers (FL) 2-0
138: Hunter Savitz (Cy) md Andrew Proper (M) 14-2
145: Trey Proper (Cy) md Dominic Stearns (FL) 10-2
152: Clay Thomas (UC) p Sebastian Raucci (HC) :50
160: Tucker Lindell (E) p Greg Roae (M) 4:35
172: Jackson Carico (CS) d Ryan Miller (Sen) 6-4
189: Ben Campbell (Nw) d Ethyn Allen (Cy) 8-5
215: Hayden Linkerhof (Cy) p Mike Spires (Sen) 2:12
285: Zach Baldwin (G) p Ramy Sample (C) 3:54
Fifth-place matches
106: Andie Przybycien (FL) p Griffin Williams (E) 3:39
113: Isaiah Bayle (Cy) p Micah Rodriguez (Nw) :54
120: Ian Mancuso (Y) d Jacob Rodgers (NE) 5-3
126: Blake Foulk (C) p Nate Telega (G) 2:18
132: Riley Horn (G) p Logan Platz (Sen) 4:39
138: Greg Kiser (S) p Brody Beers (FL) 3:33
145: Logan McDonald (Y) d Willis Morrell (C) forfeit
152: Gabe Jordan (Sae) p Chase Beck (CS) 2:58
160: Ryan Slupski (I) d Garrick Jordan (S) 7-0
172: Logan Gross (M) p Aaron Lichtinger (FL) 3:45
189: Cameron Eckart (G) d Danny Church (FL) injury default
215: John Duran (FL) p Porter Brooks (S) 4:10
285: Garrett Hodak (CS) d Jack Sangl (FL) 6-0
Seventh-place matches
106: Elijah Lazar (G) d Dakota Newell (CS) 14-12
113: Tyler Randall (Sen) d Jeremy Rivera (G) injury default
120: Preston Gorton (CS) p Marcus Irwin (UC) :50
126: Blake Hill (NE) p Austin Brown (UC) 3:37
132: Gabe Lopez (Nw) d Nolan Hughes (S) 5-0
138: Kyle Huya (CS) d Derrick Childs (E) 10-4
145: Zach Beckwith (UC) p Shawn Pascuzzi (E) 2:41
152: Nathan Albert (C) d Zayne Smith (M) 8-4
160: Drake Applequist (UC) p Jordan Colon (G) 4:23
172: Kennen Schaaf (S) p Caden McCune (Y) 2:46
189: Brok English (E) d Dave Randall (Sen) 5-3
215: Jordan Miller (CS) p Cody Jespersen (Y) :40
285: Nate Ransom (Nw) p Mikael Vanatta (E) 2:18
Coach of the year: Shane McChesney, LeBoeuf