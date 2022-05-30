Saegertown and Cochranton are set to meet for the third time this season today for the District 10 1A championship game at 4 p.m. at Penn State Behrend. The two teams will be battling for a spot in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament.
“I expect this to be a really good game,” said Saegertown head coach Jennifer Bowes. “These are two very good teams who have won some really big games. We’re both going to come ready to play and with our own purpose.”
The Lady Panthers enter today’s game with a 13-4 record, which included two regular season wins against Cochranton. The Lady Panthers defeated Cambridge Springs 2-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Mikaila Obenrader is a force for the Lady Panthers on both sides of the ball. On offense, Obenrader has a .389 batting average with five home runs, eight doubles and 26 RBIs. As a pitcher, Obenrader has a 13-4 record with 194 strikeouts, 14 complete games, eight shutouts, five no-hitters and one perfect game in 17 appearances.
Other players to watch out for include Rylie Braymer, Rhiannon Paris, Hailee Gregor, Brittany Houck and Katherine Diesing, who have driven 10 or more runs this season.
“We need to keep building and continuing to do all the little things right,” Bowes said. “We need to execute from the first pitch to the last — which we’ve been doing very well.”
The Lady Cardinals enter with a 12-5 record after beating West Middlesex 13-3 in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Like Saegertown, Cochranton also has many weapons on offense. Leading the way is Jaylin McGill with a .550 batting average and eight doubles, six home runs and 29 RBIs. Chelsey Freyermuth has also proven herself to be a power hitter with a .481 average and five doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 25 RBIs. Other players to watch out for include Megan Heim and Taytum Jackson, who have driven in 24 and 21 RBIs, respectively.
Jackson has also contributed on the mound this season with an 8-3 record, 55 strikeouts and a 2.13 ERA.
“My overall expectation is to win and bring home a D-10 title to Cochranton,” said Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire. “To do this we must control both sides of the ball. Saegertown is a tough team as are all teams this time of year. “We just need to play our game.”
The winner of today’s game will move on to the first round of the PIAA tournament and take on the District 9 runner up next Monday.
