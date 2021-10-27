COCHRANTON — Saegertown swept Jamestown 3-0 (25-15), (25-9), (25-15) in a Class 1A quarterfinal match on Tuesday at Cochranton Junior/Senior High School.
Senior Kam Fuller stuffed the stat-sheet with 31 assists, six kills, six digs and three aces. Abby Kirdahy led in digs with 17 and Averie Braymer led in kills with 13. Braymer also added two blocks. Brittany Houck recorded 13 digs, 11 kills and two aces.
“I thought we played well for the most part. We served a little shaky but we were able to generate some offense to even it out a little,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “We Just have to take it one match at a time and hopefully build some momentum going forward.”
The Panthers are the No. 3 seed in the tournament and had no trouble beating No. 6 seed Jamestown. They will face No. 2 West Middlesex in the semifinals at a time, date and location not yet released by District 10.