SLIPPERY ROCK — The Saegertown baseball team defeated PENNCREST rival Maplewood 7-0 in the District 10 1A semifinals on Friday at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critchfield Park to move on to the championship game on Monday.
With the win, the Panthers have completed the season sweep of the Tigers after beating them twice in the regular season.
"It's definitely a big win, getting into the D-10 championship," said Saegertown head coach Scott Walters. "Last year, we fell a game short getting in. We did one better than we did last year and that was what we were looking for, so we'll go into Monday's game and do what we can do."
The Panthers' offense started to cook right away. In the top of the first inning, three consecutive hits by Wyatt Burchill, Landon Caldwell and Henry Shaffer loaded the bases. Garrett Young was able to bring home Burchill following a fielder's choice to third base.
The Panthers added three more runs in the top of the second. Singles by Joe Grundy and Anthony Hernandez put runners at the corners for Dustin Nearhoof. Nearhoof subsequently grounded out to second to score Grundy and advance Hernandez to third. Burchill also grounded into a fielder's choice to score Hernandez. After Caldwell earned a triple, Shaffer singled him home to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead.
The Panthers tacked on another run in the fifth. Burchill and Caldwell drew back-to-back walks, which allowed Shaffer to bring home Burchill on a sacrifice fly.
The Panthers added their final two runs in the seventh. The inning started with consecutive walks from Shaffer and Flinchbaugh. After both runners stole a base, Shaffer scored on a passed ball while Flinchbaugh advanced to third. Flinchbaugh subsequently scored on a sacrifice fly by Young.
Shaffer, Burchill and Caldwell each recorded two hits. Shaffer also drove in two runs along with Young.
"We scored runs," Walters said. "We had some productive at-bats. We scored enough runs. I'm not saying it was our best offensive performance, but we played good enough. We hadn't played in over a week, so that was the first live pitching we've seen."
While the Panthers scored seven runs, it was a different story for the Tigers' offense. The Tigers only earned one hit, a single by Jacob Woge in the second inning. The Tigers had the bases loaded twice, but couldn't drive any runners home.
"We had opportunities early," said Maplewood head coach Ken Smock. "Bases loaded twice, just couldn't get a key hit."
Zach Balog earned the shutout on the mound after going all seven innings and striking out seven batters. Balog only allowed one hit and two walks.
"Zach pitched well," Walter said. "He pounded the strike-zone. He had a lot of weak contact and we couldn't ask for any more from him as far as coming in and pitching in a big game."
For Maplewood, Landyn Reynolds went the first five innings and allowed seven hits, five runs and four walks. Levi Willison pitched the final two innings and allowed one hit, two runs (one earned) and two walks.
"I had two freshmen pitchers," Smock said. "Landyn Reynolds, he started the game, did real well. Held them in check, like I said, we just couldn't get some key hits. Later on, Levi Willison came in as another freshman, so having two freshmen pitch in a semifinal game, that's pretty good. That's a learning experience for them. They've been there done that now, so that helps the program."
With the win, the Panthers will take on Kennedy Catholic for the 1A title game on Monday at 11 a.m. at Jack Critchfield Park. The Golden Eagles upset Rocky Grove 6-5 in eight innings in the other semifinal game on Friday. Walters confirmed that Shaffer will be on the hill for the Panthers.
"I think my team will perform well with him on the mound," Walters said. "Kennedy hasn't really seen him throw. I don't know who they're gonna throw, but I don't know, I think it'll be a decent game. I think the boys will be ready."
While the Panthers will move on, the Tigers' season is over after finishing 9-9 this year. Before losing to the Panthers, the Tigers had won six consecutive games.
With Friday's loss, eight Tigers players have ended their time with the program.
"The seniors have been a great bunch," Smock said. "Can't ask more from them. They played their hearts out."
Saegertown (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-2-2-1, Caldwell 3-1-2-0, Shaffer 2-1-2-2, Flinchbaugh 3-1-0-0, Young 2-0-0-0, Balog 4-0-0-0, Grundy 3-1-1-1, Hernandez 3-1-1-1, Nearhoof 3-0-0-1. Totals 26-7-8-6.
Maplewood (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burns 3-0-0-0, Woge 2-0-1-0, Snell 3-0-0-0, Hochstetler 2-0-0-0, Proper 3-0-0-0, Burk 3-0-0-0, Beuchat 3-0-0-0, Reynolds 1-0-0-0, Willison 1-0-0-0, McFadden 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-0-1-0.
Saegertown 130 100 2 — 7 8 3
Maplewood 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
BATTING
3B: S — Burchill, Caldwell.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Balog WP 7-1-0-0-7-2; M — Reynolds LP 5-7-5-5-4-1, Willison 2-1-2-1-1-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.