After falling short of the state playoffs last season, the Saegertown softball team made the most of its first game in the state tournament this season.
In Monday's first round game of the 1A state playoffs, the Lady Panthers produced enough runs and were backed by dominant pitching and fielding as they defeated Elk County Catholic at Allegheny College's Robertson Softball Field.
"I think we did good," said starting pitcher Mikaila Obenrader. "We had solid defense. We had good offense and they were just there when we needed them."
The District 10 champion Lady Panthers wasted no time getting its offense going. After Obenrader struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Alyssa Arblaster got on board with a leadoff single. After Arblaster stole second, Rylie Braymer drew a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs. Then it was Rhiannon Paris who cleared the bases. After Paris made contact with the ball, an error and complacent fielding by the Lady Crusaders enabled Arblaster, Braymer and Paris to score to make it 3-0.
"(Rhiannon) has been really consistent this year," said Saegertown head coach Jennifer Bowes. "She's been really awesome at timely hitting, hitting when we need it. Just awesome to see her come through when we need it most."
Even after Paris' at-bat, the Lady Panthers were not done yet in the inning. After Obenrader singled, Natalie Halsey came into the game as a courtesy runner. Halsey then advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a double by Hailee Gregor.
The Lady Panthers added two more runs during the third. Brittany Houck and Obenrader opened the inning with singles to put runners at first and second with no outs. Gregor then grounded into a fielder's choice after Houck was forced out at third and a Katherine Diesing single loaded the bases. With Maggie Triola up to bat, Halsey, who was put into the game as courtesy runner for Obenrader, scored on a passed ball to make it 5-0. Triola subsequently drove home Gregor after she advanced to third on the passed ball.
The rest of the game featured little offense as Obenrader's pitching guided the Lady Panthers into the quarterfinal round. In a complete game shutout, Obenrader only allowed one double and four walks on 15 strikeouts against a Lady Crusaders team that finished second in District 9.
"She threw well (Monday)," Bowes said. "She always throws well. She finds a way to get it done. Just her consistency is a big key for our success."
After Monday's win, the Lady Panthers will move on to the quarterfinals and take on Union on Thursday at a time and place to be determined. The WPIAL champions come into Thursday's matchup with an overall record of 21-3 after beating beating Shade 4-3 in their first round game on Monday.
Bowes admitted that her team will need to be more consistent with its offense if it wants to hang with Union. The Lady Panthers scored all six of their runs during the first three innings.
"I think we need to find a way to continue to bring the offense all game," Bowes said. "I think we get ahead and we kind of find ourselves complacent, so if we can continue to just pour it on, even late in the game, I think we're gonna be a really tough team to beat."
Elk County Catholic (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Klawuhn 2-0-0-0, Weismer 3-0-0-0, Anderson 2-0-0-0, Mourer 3-0-1-0, Alexander 3-0-0-0, Vollmer 3-0-0-0, Baron 2-0-0-0, Hedderman 2-0-0-0, Kirst 1-0-0-0, Farley 1-0-0-0. Totals 22-0-1-0.
Saegertown (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 4-1-2-0, Braymer 2-1-1-0, Paris 4-1-2-1, Houck 3-0-1-0, Obenrader 3-2-3-0, Gregor 3-1-1-1, Diesing 3-0-1-0, Triola 3-0-0-1, Kirdahy 2-0-0-0. Totals 27-6-11-3.
Elk County Catholic 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Saegertown 402 000 x — 6 11 0
BATTING
2B: E — Mourer, S — Gregor.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Mourer LP 6-11-6-3-4-3; S — Obenrader WP 7-1-0-0-15-4.
