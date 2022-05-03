COCHRANTON — The Saegertown baseball team blanked Crawford County rival Cochranton 6-0 on Monday. With the win, the Panthers improve their record to 9-3 and complete the season sweep over the Cardinals. The Panthers won 9-0 on April 6. The Cardinals' record is now 6-4 overall.
The first two innings were scoreless until the Panthers scored three runs during the top of the third. Henry Shaffer's RBI single brought home Wyatt Burchill and put the Panthers on the board. Next, Dylan Flinchbaugh hit a two-run double that scored Landon Caldwell and Shaffer.
After the Panthers added another run in the fifth on on RBI double from Zach Balog, the Panthers tacked on another two runs in the seventh. Shaffer's RBI triple brought home Caldwell to make it 5-0. Flinchbaugh then grounded into a fielder's choice that brought home Shaffer to make it a six-run game.
It was a different story for the Cardinals' offense as they only mustered three hits during Monday's contest. Wyatt Barzak, Isaiah Long and Blake Foulk each recorded a hit.
Shaffer also gave the Cardinals trouble on the mound as he pitched six innings and fanned 16 batters and only allowed three hits and one walk. After Shaffer threw 98 pitches, Caldwell pitched the final inning and retired all three batters with no issue.
For the Cardinals, Barzak went five innings and allowed six hits and four runs while striking out seven. Jack Rynd pitched the last two innings and allowed one hit, two runs and one walk.
Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday Saegertown will host Region 3 opponent Eisenhower at 4:30 p.m. while Cochranton will go to Union City for a region tilt at 4 p.m.
Saegertown (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 4-1-1-0, Caldwell 3-2-1-0, Shaffer 4-2-2-2, Flinchbaugh 4-0-1-3, Balog 4-0-1-1, Young 3-0-1-0, Grundy 2-0-0-0, Hernandez 2-0-0-0, Mosbacher 1-0-0-0, Nearhoof 2-0-0-0, Davison 0-1-0-0. Totals 29-6-7-6.
Cochranton (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Martinec 3-0-0-0, Long 2-0-1-0, Barzak 3-0-1-0, Rynd 3-0-0-0, Foulk 3-0-1-0, Sample 3-0-0-0, McDonough 2-0-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-0, Albert 2-0-0-0, Field 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-3-0.
Saegertown 003 010 2 — 6 7 0
Cochranton 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
BATTING
2B: S — Balog, Flinchbaugh.
3B: S — Shaffer.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Shaffer WP 6-3-0-0-16-1, Caldwell 1-0-0-0-2-0; C — Barzak LP 5-6-4-3-7-0, Rynd 2-1-2-2-0-1.
Records: Saegertown 9-3; Cochranton 6-4.