CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Saegertown baseball team defeated PENNCREST rival Cambridge Springs 5-0 on Monday. With the win, the Panthers have swept the season series and improve to 11-3. The Blue Devils now fall to 4-6.
The Panthers earned the shutout behind a complete game effort from Henry Shaffer. Shaffer surrendered three hits and four walks while earning 10 strikeouts. Shaffer also went 2-4 at the plate.
The Panthers jumped on the Blue Devils early after scoring three runs during the top of the first. The Panthers got on the board after Shaffer reached first via an error and scored Wyatt Burchill. A fielder’s choice by Dylan Flinchbaugh and an RBI single by Garrett Young scored the next two runs in the inning.
The Panthers added another run in the second after a Burchill single scored Dustin Nearhoof. Young brought home another run in the fifth inning after his single scored Shaffer. Young and Burchill also finished with a pair of hits each.
On the other hand, Blue Devils’ offense only generated three hits, two of which came from Brock Cunningham. The other was a double by Nathan Held.
Alex Dubet pitched six innings for the Blue Devils. Dubet allowed seven hits, five runs and two walks while striking out a pair. Owen Riley pitched the final inning and only allowed one hit.
Next, Saegertown is scheduled to go to Region 3 foe Iroquois today at 4 p.m. Cambridge Springs is also scheduled to play Iroquois next on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at home.