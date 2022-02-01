PITTSBURGH – After an 11-year hiatus, the Backyard Brawl will be renewed when Pitt hosts West Virginia in a prime-time matchup on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The date of the game was announced as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s football schedule release on Monday evening.
The Thursday night game will be the 105th meeting between Pitt and West Virginia. The two schools haven’t played each other on the gridiron since Nov. 25, 2011, when both schools were members of the Big East. Pitt lost that game 21-20 in Morgantown. The Panthers led 20-7 in the third quarter, but the Mountaineers scored 14 unanswered points to come away with the victory.
West Virginia joined the Big 12 the following year, and Pitt became an ACC member in 2013, pausing the storied rivalry until this year’s contest, the first of four games to be played over the next four seasons.
The series, which began in 1895, saw the two teams meet yearly from 1944-2011. Pitt leads the series, 61-40-3, but the Mountaineers have won the past three games and five of the past seven.
Tennessee will become the first Southeastern Conference team to play in Pittsburgh on Sept. 10, when the Volunteers travel north to face the Panthers in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic. Pitt won last year’s matchup in Neyland Stadium, 41-34, to keep a perfect record in the series history, moving to 3-0 all-time against the Volunteers.
The Panthers will hit the road for the first time when they travel to Kalamazoo to face Western Michigan on Sept. 17. The Broncos upset Pitt, 44-41, at Heinz Field last season, handing the Panthers one of only two regular season losses in 2021.
Pitt returns to Heinz Field on Sept. 24 to host Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent Rhode Island, the alma mater of coach Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi was a three-year starter at linebacker for the Rams from 1987-89. He returned to Rhode Island as a coach in 1993 and spent seven years as an assistant with Rams – the first five serving as linebackers coach, and the last two spent as defensive coordinator.
Pitt’s ACC title defense begins when the Panthers open the conference slate against Georgia Tech on Oct. 1. Due to a scheduling anomaly caused by the pandemic in 2020, the 2022 season will be the first time Georgia Tech will play at Heinz Field since 2018. The Panthers have won the past four matchups against the Yellow Jackets. Last year, Pitt walloped Georgia Tech 52-21 in Atlanta.
The Panthers will host Virginia Tech on Oct. 8. The home team won each matchup between 2017-20 until Pitt snapped that streak with a 28-7 victory in Blacksburg last year. The Hokies will have a new coach in former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry after Justin Fuente was let go with two games remaining in the 2021 season.
Following a week off, Pitt will travel to Louisville to face the Cardinals on Oct. 22. Louisville owns a 10-8 series record, but the Panthers have a 2-0 record against the Cardinals since joining the ACC. The last meeting saw No. 21 Pitt defeat No. 24 Louisville, 23-20, at Heinz Field in 2020.
Pitt travels to Chapel Hill on Oct. 29 to face North Carolina. It took seven tries for the Panthers to finally beat the Tar Heels after joining the ACC, which they finally did in a Thursday night prime-time overtime thriller at Heinz Field in 2019. The Panthers again topped the Tar Heels in a Thursday night overtime game at home in 2021 by a score of 30-23. The last two games featured great quarterback play from Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell, who are both projected as first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft.
Syracuse and Pitt will meet at Heinz Field on Nov. 5. The Panthers finished the 2021 regular season with a 31-14 victory in the Carrier Dome as the Pitt defense held the Orange’s star running back Sean Tucker to just 29 yards. The Panthers have owned the series since the two teams joined the ACC together in 2013, winning eight of nine ACC matchups over the Orange.
Pitt will travel to Charlottesville for the first time since 2018 to face Virginia on Nov. 12. The Panthers punched their ticket to the ACC championship game in last year’s contest, a 48-38 win on senior day at Heinz Field. The Panthers hold a 6-2 record against the Cavaliers since joining the ACC. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced earlier in the offseason that he is returning for another year. Against Pitt last season, Armstrong threw for 487 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73% of his passes. First-year mentor Tony Elliott becomes only the fifth head coach at Virginia in the past 40 years.
The Panthers will wrap up their home slate on Nov. 19 against Duke on senior day at Heinz Field. Pitt has yet to lose to the Blue Devils in the Narduzzi era. In the six games played between Pitt and Duke since 2015, the Panthers have outscored the Blue Devils 252-148 and have put up 50-plus points in three of those games, including last year’s 54-29 victory. Duke will be led by first-year head coach Mike Elko, who spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Elko replaces long-time Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who spent 14 seasons in Durham.
Pitt will conclude its 2022 regular season on Nov. 26 against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes also have a new coach in Miami alum Mario Cristobal, who left Oregon after four years as head coach of the Ducks. Tyler Van Dyke replaced an injured D’Eriq King last season and the freshman quarterback turned heads by throwing for 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Van Dyke may be the best returning quarterback in the Coastal Division and possibly the conference. The Panthers have lost the past four meetings. Their most recent win came in Pickett’s first start in the 2017 finale, when Pitt defeated No. 2 Miami 24-14.