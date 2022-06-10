SLIPPERY ROCK — Hitting wasn’t an issue for the Union High softball team this year.
But, Thursday it was.
The Lady Scots had zero hits and managed just two baserunners in dropping a 1-0 eight-inning PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal-round matchup to Saegertown at Slippery Rock University’s Softball Complex.
Union (21-4) had two runners reach on walks off Lady Panthers pitcher Mikaila Obenrader, who tossed a no hitter to help the Lady Panthers advance to semifinals.
“She’s awesome. She’s right on point,” Lady Scots coach Doug Fisher said. “We couldn’t touch her. Whatever she’s doing, she’s doing it right. She’s in the top three of pitchers we’ve faced.”
Alyssa Arblaster led off the eighth with a walk. Rylie Braymer put down a sacrifice bunt to advance Arblaster to second. Rhiannon Paris followed with an RBI double to plate Arblaster with the game’s lone run. Union pitcher Mia Preuhs struck out the next two batters to escape further damage.
“We have a couple of players that play big here and Rhia is one of them,” Saegertown coach Jennifer Bowes said. “She is just great. She always finds a way to hit timely.”
The Lady Scots scored at least six runs in all but four of their games entering Thursday’s tilt. Included in that mix was a 30-0 win over Rochester.
Overall, Obenrader struck out 12 batters.
“She threw so well,” Bowes said. “We came in here with a game plan. We knew that they were hitters. That required her to execute and hit her spots.
“She did a phenomenal job. She really helped keep them off the bases and the defense behind her was really working today.”
“I had a good curveball. My drop ball was working good. and I had that rise ball going, too,” Obenrader added. “I felt pretty good out there.
“I didn’t feel any nerves. I just try to stay confident and stay up out there. Not really have any negative thoughts.”
Union had one runner reach second base. Mallory Gorgacz led off the fifth on a walk, the Lady Scots’ first baserunner of the game. Emily Siddall grounded out to the pitcher, allowing Gorgacz to go to second on the play. However, Gorgacz rounded the bag aggressively and was caught too far off the base. Saegertown caught Siddall in a rundown and eventually threw her out at third.
Preuhs tossed all eight innings, allowing five hits and an earned run with four walks and 15 strikeouts.
“I thought Mia pitched fantastic. She held them right there,” Fisher said.
Preuhs got a double play in the fifth and later left a runner at second in that inning. She left a runner at second in the second, as well as first and second in the sixth. Each time the threat was ended on a strikeout.
“She’s huge in those kind of opportunities like that,” Fisher said of Preuhs working out of jams. “We’ve been there before, like in the West Greene game. It doesn’t seem to rattle her, ever. She’s ice cold in tough spots.
“I thought that (double play) was fantastic. We train for that all the time. We were in the right place and it fell right into place.”
This was the second appearance in the state quarterfinals for Union since 2018.
“I can take losing to a team like that. That’s a good team,” Fisher said. “It was a fantastic season. I didn’t think we would get this far, that’s for sure, because of the losses to graduation.
“I didn’t know what I was getting with the freshmen. But what I was getting was pretty good.”
The Lady Scots lose two players — Raquel Zarlingo and Siddall.
“They were great leaders. They were all-around great players,” Fisher said of Zarlingo and Siddall.
This was the fifth appearance in the state quarterfinals for Saegertown and the program’s first victory in the quarters. The Lady Panthers will face DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals on Monday at a time and place to be determined. The Lady Cardinals defeated West Greene 8-2 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
