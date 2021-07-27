NORMAN, Okla. — It’s official. Oklahoma and Texas want to leave the Big 12.
In a joint statement released by both universities Monday, OU and Texas announced they will not renew their grant-of-rights agreements with the conference after it expires in 2025.
The statement was not signed. Attempts to get further comment from university officials were unsuccessful Monday.
Both universities released the same statement: “The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant-of-rights agreements.
“However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.”
The joint statement marks the first time either university has publicly addressed reports that broke last week indicating they plan to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, creating a 16-team conference that would send ripples throughout the college football landscape.
The next steps will be for OU and Texas to apply for membership into the SEC. Eleven of the 14 current SEC members would need to approve it before the Sooners and Longhorns can be formally invited to join the conference, according to SEC bylaws.
The OU/Texas statement did not mention their plans to join the SEC. For any member that wishes to leave early, Big 12 bylaws require a withdrawing member to pay a buyout fee, which would equal two years of television revenue. Based on Big 12 financial reports from 2019 and 2020, a buyout for both OU and Texas would equal around $74 million each.
However, the buyout amount for both teams would increase if another Big 12 school challenges, “by legal action or otherwise,” that a withdrawing member or an outside entity attempted to interfere with the Big 12’s enforcement of the grant-of-rights agreement, per conference bylaws. In short, OU and Texas risk even larger buyout fees if they publicly state their intent to join the SEC, or any other conference, before their Big 12 contracts expire in 2025.
While OU and Texas’ statement didn’t mention the SEC, Oklahoma State President Kayse Shrum referred to it late Monday in a statement. She accused OU of breaking the Big 12’s bylaws by working with the SEC, and said it signals a potential rift in the OU/OSU relationship moving forward.
“Earlier today, OU delivered a document to the Big 12 Conference office which indicated they will not renew their grant of media rights with the Big 12 following the 2024-25 season,” the statement read. “This action was strategic, deliberate and results from months of planning with the SEC. These conversations, which developed over a long period, are a clear breach of the Big 12 Conference bylaws and broke the decades-long bond of trust between our universities.
“It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the state of Oklahoma.”
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby also released a statement Monday afternoon expressing disappointment, but emphasizing the commitment to continuing the conference after OU and Texas’ departure.
“Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently,” the statement read. “The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships.”
OU Coach Lincoln Riley is scheduled to speak Tuesday at an annual coach’s luncheon in Norman, but it is not known what, if anything, he will say about the move.