The supplement industry. Americans spend over 30 billion dollars per year buying powders and pills to help them improve their physique and performance, but with all that money spent, are they really getting the same value in benefits? We are going to explore the more popular supplements what they (are supposed to) do and find out if they are worth the expense.
Protein Powders
In my opinion, protein powders belong more on the grocery store budget than they do the supplement budget. I look at a quality protein powder more as an essential component of a diet that should be included in just about everyone’s plan, as compared to a supplement that may be aimed more towards a certain group of people with a set of particular goals.
It’s important to understand that not all protein powders are created equally. A lot of people simply look at the amount of protein per serving when comparing protein powders but that’s not the most important quality. Instead, it’s more important to look at the full list of ingredients when making a choice. When looking for a protein powder that is going to be used between eating real foods meals, I like to look for a blend of whey protein isolate and micellar Casein. You may see other protein sources added such as milk or egg, and that’s fine, but choosing a protein blend will ensure that you are getting the advantages of both fast releasing protein (whey isolate) and slower releasing protein (micellar casein).
The only times I don’t choose a protein blend are when I’m using a protein supplement either immediately after, or soon before, my workout. In this case, my protein supplement of choice is a pure 100% whey isolate. The reason is that it’s beneficial to get the protein into the muscles as soon as possible, and that’s where whey protein isolate shines!
Creatine Monohydrate
First off, Creatine is NOT a steroid. It has nothing to do with steroids. Creatine is an amino acid and it’s one of the most studied strength-building supplements on the market. There are many forms of creatine, and I’m not suggesting that they aren’t all equal, but it’s important to note that most of the major studies are done with micronized creatine monohydrate. When you workout, your body uses an energy source called ATP, the “P” stands for phosphate. When this ATP breaks down, Creatine bonds with the phosphate creating Creatine Phosphate which can be recycled back into ATP, allowing you to train harder.
Creatine is becoming more commonly agreed upon as a very useful and safe supplement. The debate usually revolves around the best way to use it. Some people go through a “loading phase” where they will take roughly 15-20 grams (divided through 3-4 servings) for 5 days and then maintain one or two servings of 5 grams for the remainder of the time, others don’t believe the loading phase is necessary, while a third group still, including myself, prefers a creatine rotation, where you will do the loading phase for 3 days, take 3 days completely off and then repeat. No matter which you choose, there should be noticeable muscle and strength gains.
Some of those gains may show up as increased weight on the scale. Even if your goal is to get leaner, I still recommend this supplement. The weight gain will partially be from more muscle and some through common water retention from the supplement. However, this water is held inside the muscle, making you look fuller, not “watery”.
Pre-Workout Energy Supplements
I feel like I need to include this controversial class of supplements because their popularity is definitely on the rise. I won’t be a hypocrite, I take a pre workout supplement and I have for years. That being said, I really don’t think they are necessary, however, when used correctly they are beneficial for most people. People typically take pre-workout supplements for the energy they supply, but that’s only half of the reason to explore this group. A well-designed pre-workout supplement will offer much more than energy, it will usually contain anabolic compounds that will aid your muscle building efforts in the gym.
As for the energy portion, most will contain caffeine and/or L-theanine. It’s really up to the individual to assess their own caffeine tolerance and keep in mind, if you are a coffee drinker, there is added caffeine coming from that source as well. Please be cautious of your overall caffeine intake. Personally, I don’t take anything over 300 mg of caffeine, nor recommend taking more than the suggested serving size on any supplement containing caffeine. Rather, your energy should come from good sleep and a well-designed nutrition plan. The caffeine additive before a workout is just a helpful added bonus.
The other half of the pre-workout equation is the muscle building agents such as BCAA’s (branch chained amino acids), Beta alanine and creatine. When it comes to BCAA’s, they are not a requirement, especially if you are having a serving of whey protein isolate both pre and post workout, but an extra 5 grams of BCAA’s wouldn’t hurt. The one very noticeable characteristic experienced by most people taking a pre-workout is the “tingly” feeling they get. Beta alanine is an amino acid (most effective somewhere in the 2–5-gram range) responsible for that tingle. Beta alanine basically helps block lactic acid when training, allowing you to perform at a somewhat higher level.
An added bonus to most pre-workouts are the ingredients that help provide a better muscle pump. This basically means more blood pumping into the muscle. It can certainly be argued if this actually does much to help you build muscle. Regardless, you’ll see compounds like L-citrulline or L-arginine added with this goal in mind. I’d call it a nice bonus, but not something you need.
Lots of others out there
There’s an endless number of supplements out there to explore! Depending on your situation and goals, some might be for you, while others are definitely not. My best advice is to take your time and do your research before taking any supplement regularly.