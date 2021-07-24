NORMAN, Okla. — The entire landscape of college football is in question after a report in the Houston Chronicle Wednesday indicated that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have contacted the Southeastern Conference about leaving the Big 12 to become members.
Neither school has confirmed or denied the reports, which were based only on a “high-ranking college official” with knowledge of the situation, according to the Chronicle.
Such a move would face a number of hurdles.
According to SEC bylaws, membership may be granted to new schools that receive “yes” votes from three-fourths of existing members; with 14 current teams, 11 schools would need to approve OU and UT joining the SEC.
Both Texas A&M and the University of Missouri, former Big 12 schools now in the SEC, indicated that could be a challenge.
Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork spoke out against the addition of OU and Texas during SEC Media Days Wednesday, stating one reason his school left the Big 12 was to “form our own identity.” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN’s The Paul Finebaum Show Wednesday evening: “Be careful what you wish for if you jump into this league.”
On Thursday, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said: “It’s an exclusive club and not everybody gets in, so good luck.”
Another issue is the Big 12’s current grant-of-rights and existing television contracts with ESPN and Fox Sports, both set to expire four seasons from now in 2025.
If OU and Texas announce their intentions to leave the Big 12 within the next couple of weeks, as the report in the Houston Chronicle indicated, the teams would still be obligated to play out the next few seasons as a member of that conference. However, they can leave the conference earlier by agreeing to pay a buyout, which would equal two years of television revenue, per Big 12 bylaws. Based on Big 12 financial reports from 2019 and 2020, a buyout for both teams would be around $74 million each.
After the report broke, some wondered if Oklahoma State University would have any say.
Currently, no state law or statute requires OU and OSU to be in the same athletic conference. The University of Oklahoma is governed by the Oklahoma Board of Regents, while Oklahoma State University is governed by the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, meaning the universities are in separate systems.
The OU Board of Regents would be the primary authority to approve that university’s move to the SEC.
However, State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she wouldn’t be surprised if lawmakers with ties to Oklahoma State place pressure on the OU Board of Regents.
“It’s very likely that political strings would start being pulled if OSU is going to be put at a detriment based on what OU and Texas do,” Boren said. “That is a layer to this whole story that is reasonable to take a look at. Right now in the state legislature, there are quite a few OSU alumni and there would be a lot of angles to try to protect OSU from being harmed by any agreement OU makes with the SEC.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday; Stitt is an OSU grad.
However, Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach tweeted his frustration with UT.
“The lack of transparency by our flagship institution is wrong,” the tweet read. “Such a monumental economic and educational decision impacting the entire state must not be made in a bubble on the forty acres. Working on legislation requiring legislative approval for UT to bolt the (Big 12).”
On Wednesday, both OU and Texas would only say they will not address anonymous rumors.
OU coach Lincoln Riley is scheduled to attend the annual Citizen’s Advisory Board Coaches luncheon next week at Life Church in Norman. Riley and former OU coach Bob Stoops typically attend the luncheon and provide insight into the upcoming football season. It’s likely Riley will be asked questions about the report and its impact on the program.