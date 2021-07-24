Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.