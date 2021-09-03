LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles used three touchdowns in under four minutes to steal a 18-16 lead at halftime, but Oil City wore down a small Conneaut roster.
In a Region 5 battle between two teams searching for their first win, the Oilers won 38-16 at Conneaut Area High School.
The Oilers scored quickly. On the team’s second play, Ethen Knox broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run.
After forcing Conneaut to punt, Knox returned the punt 77-yards for his second touchdown of the game. Oil City had a 16-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Then the Eagles started to make some plays.
In the second quarter, Conneaut moved the ball down the field. A long drive was culminated in a one-yard Ethan Stright touchdown with 4:54 left in the half.
On the ensuing Oiler drive, Knox fumbled and CASH recovered the loose ball. On the next play, sophomore quarterback Logan Groover connected with senior Braden Groover in the flats. Braden made several Oiler defenders miss and weaved his way down the sideline for a 39-yard touchdown.
With momentum on their side, the Eagles struck again. Senior Dylan Lehman stripped Knox and ran untouched for a 83-yard touchdown to give his team the lead with 54 seconds in the half.
Conneaut held a 18-16 lead at halftime.
“I’m very happy with the improvement from week one. I don’t think its a coincidence that we had our best offensive practices this week too. It’s all about executing and they executed better,” Conneaut head coach Jake Stoyer said. “The big thing is they all played very selflessly. I have three backs that all block as hard for each other as they would want to be blocked for. When you do that, you’re gonna have some success running the football.”
In the second half, the Eagles’ momentum ran out of steam.
Oil City’s defense stifled the Conneaut offense and Knox broke free for two more touchdowns. He scored on runs of 45 and 19 yards in the second half. An 18-yard touchdown pass from Dane Ley to Kevin Pearsall accounted for Oil City’s fifth touchdown.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them. We knew they would be physical,” Stoyer said. “We had to go punch the puncher and give ourselves a chance to win. I thought we did that. We just didn’t make the plays and we wore down, which is gonna happen with almost every player playing both ways.”
Knox ran for 276 yards on the night, unofficially.
For Conneaut, Logan Groover passed for 121 yards and one touchdown.
With the loss, the Eagles move to 0-2 on the season as first-year head coach Stoyer continues to search for his first win.
Next week, Conneaut will face John F Kennedy (Ohio) at home on Friday.
Oil City 16 0 8 14 — 38
Conneaut 0 18 0 0 — 18
First Quarter
OC — Ethen Knox 52-yard run (Chelton pass).
OC — Ethen Knox 77-yard punt return (Chelton run).
Second Quarter
C — Ethan Stright 1-yard run (run failed).
C — Braden Groover, 39-yard pass from Logan Groover (run failed).
C — Dylan Lehman 83-yard fumble return (run failed).
Third Quarter
OC — Ethen Knox 45-yard run (Chelton run).
Fourth Quarter
OC — Kevin Pearsall, 18-yard pass from Dane Ley (Knox run).
OC — Knox 19-yard run (run failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: OC — Knox 28-276, Chelton 2-5, Pearsall 2-3, Stevens 2-3, Carabugh 1-0; C — B. Groover 10-53, Lehman 10-33, Stright 14-28, L. Groover 8-(-13).
PASSING: OC — Ley 1-3 18 yards; C — L. Groover 5-13 121 yards.
RECEIVING: OC — Pearsall 1-18; C — Stright 2-63, Lehman 2-19, B. Groover 1-39, Michaud 1-7.
Records: Oil City 1-1; Conneaut 0-2.