LINESVILLE — The bats for Oil City were red hot as the Oilers hit four home runs to outscore Conneaut 17-6 at Linesville.
Charlie Motter, a freshman, set the tone for Oil City in the first inning when he hit a three-run homer off of CASH’s Alex Nottingham.
On the other side, the Eagles failed to get anything going offensively through the first two innings. They entered the third inning trailing 3-0 while the Oilers stayed hot.
After two quick outs, Mike McFarland hit a solo home run. Nottingham was able to escape the inning without allowing anymore runs, but the score gave Oil City four unanswered points.
“We knew we had guys that could go long and have power. Through the first games they were getting some hits but the bats have come alive the last few games,” Oil City head coach Steve Pikna said. “We told them ‘just keep your swing and it will be there.’ They definitely looked comfortable at the plate today.”
Oil City’s bats were alive, but Conneaut proved they could get on base too. In the third inning, Dawson Thomas hit a deep shot to the center wall for a double. After a walk and a single, the bases were loaded for CASH.
After another walk, Pikna made a pitching change with the bases loaded and zero outs.
“The pitcher (Devyn Goff) we put on the mound, it was his first stint. He hasn’t played ball in a few years but he has a lot more gas than what he threw today,” Pikna said. “We told him tone it down and give us accuracy, and he did.”
With Alex Wolbert on the mound, he secured a strikeout and a fly out to earn two outs. After walking another batter, Ryan Herr also hit a fly out and ended the inning. Despite loading the bases with zero outs, CASH only scored two runs in the inning.
Oil City responded to CASH in a big way in the fourth inning. Esau Knight drilled a solo homer to lead off, which resulted in Conneaut head coach David Herr taking Nottingham off the mound in favor of Wyatt Kornman.
The Oilers hit two singles and a double to add to its lead — 6-2. McFarland was next up and with runners on second and third base, he hit another home run. This one scored three runs for Oil City and extended its lead to 10-2.
“We just have to do the little things right in baseball,” Herr said. “We did not do the little things we have to do to win a ball game today and we need to get better.”
The fourth inning proved to be the game in a nut shell for CASH. The Eagles loaded the bases but ultimately only scored two more runs to cut the deficit to 10-4. Loading the bases in back-to-back innings and coming away with only four runs was “killer”, Herr said.
The final two outs in the inning came on an odd double play for Oil City.
CASH’s Andrew Mckalip hit a deep fly ball, which was caught for the second out. The outfielder threw the ball to second and the third out was called because an Eagle runner tagged up, but left early. Before the ball reached the second baseman’s glove, another Eagle runner crossed home plate for what was expected to be a run, but the run did not count.
“The NFHS (National Federation of High School Associations) rules read one way and they (Conneaut’s coaches) presented that, but the PIAA rules read a different way,” Pikna said. “I think the way PIAA interprets it is that the run didn’t count because the play was continuous. If the game came down to one run it’s a big call, but thankfully it didn’t.”
Though the run ultimately did not impact the result of the game, Herr would like to have gotten the call correct.
“The NFHS says the run should have counted, but the book the umpires have say it shouldn’t have counted. I’m not sure which one is right,” Herr said. “He did leave early the bag early so it should be an out but my runner crossed the plate before the out occurred so the run should have counted. Obviously the run didn’t matter in the end though.”
CASH added two runs in the sixth inning to inch closer to Oil City’s lead, but it would not be enough. The oilers exploded in the seventh inning with six more runs to ice the game.
“The score today wasn’t reflective of the game itself. It was a competitive game the whole way,” Pikna said. “There were times where Conneaut’s bats were hot and a couple more hits here and there and it’s a 10-9 ballgame. They’re a good team.”
With the win, Oil City advanced to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in Region 2 play.
Leading the Oilers was McFarland who went 4-for-4 with four runs and six RBIs. Motter went 3-for-4 with three runs and five RBIs. Dakota Cole also scored three runs off of a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
CASH dropped to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the region.
Thomas led CASH at the plate by going 2-for-4 with one RBI. Nottingham and McKalip also secured hits in the game while Gavin White and Jayden Mihoci each recorded one RBI.
“We are close. I’ve seen some flashes of good ball playing,” Herr said. “We just need to tighten up and do the little things right and everything else will take care of itself.”