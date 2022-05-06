COCHRANTON — Saegertown scored 10 runs in two innings and Mikaila Obenrader hurled a shutout in a 10-0 win against Cochranton in a key Region 2 matchup on Thursday.
It looked to be a pitchers duel early as each team went three up, three down in the first — but the Panthers got after it in the second.
Senior Brittany Houck led off for Saegertown and homered on a fly ball to left field to get the bats going for the Panthers. After a flyout and a strikeout it seemed Cochranton would escape the inning without more damage, but after Abigail Kirdahy walked on base, Katherine Diesing drilled an RBI-single to center field.
A Cochranton error allowed Alyssa Arblaster to reach first base and scored Kirdahy from second base. Freshman Rylie Braymer doubled on a line drive to shallow left field that brought Diesing in to score.
Saegertown led 4-0 and had all the momentum.
"Our goal all year is to put our foot to the floor from the beginning, to start strong, to score first and that's what they did today," Saegertown head coach Jennifer Bowes said. "Every game from now on is a big game so we need to do this every time."
The Cardinals struggled to get anything going offensively. Chelsey Freyermuth walked on in the bottom of the second and reached third base on Saegertown's only error of the game. The junior was stranded on third however as Saegertown's Mikaila Obenrader delivered one of her ten strikeouts in the game to close the second inning.
Houck opened the third with a single before Obenrader drilled a ball over the centerfield wall to put two runs on the board for the Panthers.
"When I get on to game days I try to stay as focused as I can. It feels good, it's a good feeling," Obenrader said about hitting home runs.
Saegertown added four more runs in the third. A Cochranton error allowed Kirdahy to score. Rhiannon Paris and Diesing each drilled RBI-singles and Braymer blasted an RBI-double to put the Panthers up 10-0.
"We're starting to execute at the plate because we're being patient and we're looking for our pitch," Bowes said. "I think earlier in the season we were anxious and swinging at strikes. Now we know what our pitch is and we're being aggressive with it."
The most life the Cardinals' offense had was in the fourth inning. Freyermuth hit a ball that hit the top of the left field fence for a double, but again she would get stranded on base.
"As we told them, I don't think we came ready to play. We weren't ready to give it our all," Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire said. "Then a few things happened and we were behind the eight ball.
"These girls know that's a good team (Saegertown). We're pressing ourselves. Plain and simple."
Obenrader closed out the bottom of the fifth with three strikeouts to complete the shutout. It was the team's third shutout of the season.
"She (Obenrader) is just phenomenal on both sides of the ball. Her consistency time and time again has proved to be so important for us," Bowes said. "It's nice to see that when people do put the ball in play she has a team behind her that she believes in."
At the plate, Houck, Braymer and Diesing each had two hits while Houck, Diesing and Obenrader each delivered two RBIs.
With the win, Saegertown is 7-2 overall and 7-1 in region action. The Panthers completed the sweep of the Cardinals with the team also winning 10-1 on April 2.
Saegertown is scheduled to play at Youngsville on Saturday.
Cochranton is 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the region. The Cardinals are third in the region behind Union City (8-1) and Saegertown.
It's possible the Panthers and Cardinals will meet a third time in the playoffs. Union City is 2A while Saegertown and Cochranton are both 1A.
"Overall we're playing well. We told them at the end of the game, Memorial Day Monday is what matters," McGuire said. "We could see them again on that same day."
The District 10 Championship game is scheduled for Memorial Day.
SAEGERTOWN (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 4-1-0-1, Braymer 3-1-2-2, Paris 3-0-1-1, Houck 3-2-2-1, Obenrader 3-1-1-2, Gregor 2-2-1-0, Thompson 2-0-0-0, Triola 1-0-0-0, Kirdahy 1-2-0-0, Diesing 2-1-2-2, Halsey 0-0-0-0. Totals 24-10-9-9.
COCHRANTON (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rose 2-0-1-0, Jackson 2-0-1-0, McGill 2-0-0-0, Heim 1-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0, Freyermuth 1-0-1-0, Ritcher 2-0-0-0, Needler 1-0-0-0, Douglas 1-0-0-0, Lippert 2-0-0-0, Hoffman 1-0-0-0, Hansen 1-0-0-0. Totals 17-0-3-0.
Saegertown 046 00x x — 10 9 1
Cochranton 000 00x x — 0 3 2
BATTING
2B: S — Braymer 2; C — Freyermuth.
HR: S — Houck, Obenrader.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Obenrader WP 5-3-0-0-10-1; C — Needler WP 3-9-10-5-3-3, Hoffman 2-0-0-0-3-0.
Records: Saegertown 7-2; Cochranton 8-3.