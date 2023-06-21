CONNEAUT LAKE — 60 years of golfing at the Oakland Beach Golf Course in Conneaut Lake has come to an end as the 60th annual Oakland Beach Women's Golf Invitational has concluded.
Tracy Bertchold won the Championship Group with a 169 score.
Bertchold, Carol Hamilton and Patty Kregel all hit Eagles in the Championship Group.
Mary Lou Dixon won the AA Group with a 187, Lynn Kotys the A Group with a 188, Jackie Randour the B Group with a 200, and Pat Spangolo the 9-hole Group with an 104.
But this year's event wasn't about the winners.
The real heart of the event was sending off the annual outing and paying tribute to the history of the event in its diamond year.
"It amazing that an event like this can last 60 years," said Joan Kocan, co-chairwomen of the event. "There were some very serious golfers that started back at the Park Golf Course shooting in the 70s. The legacy has continued for a long time."
The tournament began Monday as golfers and organizers of the event honored all of the past women who have played in the tournament.
Bagpipers marched on the hills of the golf course and beautiful weather kicked off the final installment of the annual classic.
"The opening ceremony was a tear jerker and very heartfelt," said Kocan. The music was wonderful and we had a lot of good concepts put together including the memorial for all the women who have played here."
Due to lack of interest from younger audiences and scheduling issues, this was the final year of the Oakland Classic, at least in its current form.
But the event goes out with a bang with 61 golfers, ages 45 to 93 competing in the tournaments last rendition.
"This wouldn't have come around without everyone coming in and making this happen," said Kocan. "They have done this like clockwork for sixty years."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.