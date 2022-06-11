The North got out to a big lead and held off the South in a 61-40 win in Friday's District 10 North South All-Star Showcase.
Fort LeBoeuf's Tristan Harris tallied five total touchdowns in the game, four rushing and one receiving, to pace the North.
The North jumped out to a 34-19 lead at halftime at Allegheny College's Frank B. Fuhrer Field. The North led by 54-26 after three quarters before the South made a push. The South scored with less than six minutes left to make it 54-40, but the North added a late score to secure the win.
Nine players on the North represented Crawford County schools. Playing on offense was Cochranton's Jack Martinec and Wyatt Barzak. Martinec scored a rushing touchdown from four yards out in the first half while Barzak, a Grove City College commit, caught a ten-yard pass.
Starting on the defensive unit was Meadville's Griffin Buzzell, Cambridge Springs' Garrett Hodak and Jackson Carico and Cochranton's Ramy Sample and Stephen Martinec. The defense recovered one fumble and snagged two interceptions in the game.
Buzzell, a Clarion University commit, was named defensive player of the game.
With the win, the North leads the series 6-4. It was also the highest scoring game in the ten years of the showcase's history.
Also representing Crawford County for the North was Saegertown's Keenen Schaaf, Maplewood's Jesse McFadden and Cambridge Springs' Colby Deets. The head coach of the North was Bryan Borkovich, the head coach of Maplewood last season who has since resigned his position.
