COCHRANTON — North East ended Maplewood’s season with a 3-2 win (18-25), (14-25), (25-22), (25-17), (15-12) at Cochranton Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday.
The Tigers entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and drew North East in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs. Maplewood played early like the better team, but momentum swung hard in favor of the Grape Pickers.
The first set was all Sadie Thomas. Thomas recorded ten kills in the set and the Tigers never allowed North East to get into their offense. The second set proved to be more of the same as Maplewood cruised to a 25-15 win.
The third set is when everything changed.
“We looked good in the first two sets then we didn’t serve them as tough and they started passing the ball and that was a big difference in the game,” Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft said. “We made way too many errors. We couldn’t get into our offense because we count pass. We also served to them and it made it too easy on them because they got it to their big hitters. We could never get a run going and the passes just weren’t there.”
North East was able to side out Maplewood’s serves and get the ball to Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe. The duo combined for 41 kills in the match, most of which came in the final three sets.
“I told them we were constantly on defense and they’re too good to always be on defense and beat them. In the third, fourth and fifth sets we got into our offense, which is good when we can get into it,” North East head coach Robert North said. “We didn’t have a big lull where we got down by five or six then we when on some runs and played side out volleyball. I told them to stay aggressive and no ball hits the floor without a girl hitting the floor.”
After the Pickers won the third set it seemed momentum swung in their favor. They used the momentum to handily win the fourth set and force a fifth.
“I had a feeling it wouldn’t be easy after the first two and I told them that,” Bancroft said. “I think we lost a bit of focus in set three. It was a rollercoaster all season and we had a lot of ups and downs in this match alone.”
In the final set both teams traded the lead several times. It changed for the final time when the Pickers took a 12-11 lead. A pair of serve errors and a Jones kill gave North East the upset.
Maplewood’s season is over, but Bancroft wants the seniors to remember the success they had over their careers.
“The seniors had a great run every year you’ve been her and had a lot of success. I told them not to hang your head and look back on your great career. For the underclassmen I told them to learn from this and play more consistently in the future,” Bancroft said. “We put ourselves in a bad position in the bracket with some early losses. We would have had a battle in the next round against Harbor Creek who I think is the team to beat in District 10 this year.”
Thomas led the Tigers in kills with 29. Avery Brunot and Trista Robinson each added nine. Senior Bailey Varndell dished 46 assists and had seven aces.
With the win, North East will face No. 1 seed Harbor Creek in the semifinals.
“I’m hoping after beating a team and program like Maplewood we can go in and give our best against a good Harbor Creek team,” North said.