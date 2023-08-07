With their first preseason game looming in five days, the Pittsburgh Steelers had to release their first depth chart of training camp, per NFL rules.
The one coach Mike Tomlin unveiled Sunday night did not contain any surprises. None of the team's rookie draft picks showed up on the first team.
The only position that showed first-team competition was strong safety, where veterans Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal were listed as co-starters. Chandon Sullivan, a free agent acquisition from Minnesota, is the first-team nickel back.
Connor Heyward, listed as the third-team tight end, is the lone option at fullback.
Calvin Austin, who missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, is the first-team kickoff and punt returner, with Gunner Olszewski named to the second team. Austin also is the second-team slot wide receiver behind veteran Allen Robinson.
As for the rookies, first-round pick Broderick Jones is listed as the second-team left tackle behind starter Dan Moore. Also on the second team are cornerback Joey Porter Jr and outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Keeanu Benton is on the third team at nose tackle. Darnell Washington is on the fourth team at tight end as is Spencer Anderson at center even though he has practiced at tackle and guard throughout training camp.
Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@triblive.com
