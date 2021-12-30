PITTSBURGH — On Thursday night in Atlanta, the 2021 Pitt football team has a chance to do something only one other team in the school’s history has done: get win No. 12, something that hasn’t happened since the days of Johnny Majors and Tony Dorsett, when Pitt won the national championship in 1976 with a 12-0 record.
This year’s Panthers have posted an 11-2 record so far and won the Atlantic Coast Conference. The No. 12 (CFP) Panthers will chase history when they face No. 10 Michigan State in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was asked this week if his players understand the significance of being mentioned in the same breath as Majors, Dorsett and the 1976 team.
“At this point, 36 hours to the game, I hope they do, or they missed the whole message,” Narduzzi said. “We talked all year about being 1-0, and we got a great opportunity as well to get No. 12 and be second team in history to get 12 wins.”
The Panthers will be without star quarterback Kenny Pickett, who opted out of the bowl game in order to rehab injuries ahead of next spring’s NFL draft. However, the Pitt coaches and players have plenty of faith in redshirt junior Nick Patti to take the reins from Pickett, with Narduzzi saying the team has “a lot of trust” in Patti and his ability to throw it.
Patti will have the Biletnikoff Award winner to throw to in sophomore receiver Jordan Addison, who led the country with 17 touchdown receptions this season. Addison and the rest of the receiving corps will face the worst pass defense in the country – the Spartans have allowed 338 yards per game this season.
Addison may be facing a scuffling secondary, but that isn’t why he’s eager for Thursday night’s matchup.
“I’d say I’m not excited because I’ve seen everybody else had success against them. I’m excited because it’s just another opportunity for me to go out there and play and show what I can do,” Addison said.
Some of Addison’s fellow wide receivers who have dealt with injuries may join him on the field on Thursday night.
“(Melquise) Stovall for sure has been good to this point,” Narduzzi said earlier this week. “Jaylon Barden probably could go if we wanted him to. We’ll probably make a game-time decision with him.”
Stovall has missed the past three games with injury. Barden – a Georgia native – has been out with an injury for the past five games. The addition of one or both would help Pitt’s receiving corps that will already be without senior wideout Taysir Mack, who announced he was opting out of the bowl game on Dec. 24.
Michigan State’s defense will have to face a quarterback who doesn’t have much recent game film – Patti is making his first start in 27 months. Patti said the element of surprise could be advantageous for him, but not as much as sitting behind Pickett for the past four seasons.
“I think just the reps I’ve got in practice and being able to watch Kenny is a good advantage as well,” Patti said.
Meanwhile, Pitt’s defense will be charged with containing sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne, who threw for 2,886 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. Thorne also rushed for 177 yards and four touchdowns.
“(Thorne) is a coach on the field,” Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates said. “He sees things before they happen. I believe he’s a great leader, and he runs that offense efficiently.”
Like Pitt, the Spartans will be missing their offensive superstar as running back Kenneth Walker III opted out of the Peach Bowl. Walker averaged 134.5 yards per game on the ground while rushing for 18 touchdowns. He edged Pickett for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back.
Even without Walker, Bates believes Michigan State’s offense will remain largely unchanged with a combination of tailbacks Jordon Simmons, Elijah Collins and others stepping up. Simmons was the team’s second-leading rusher this season after leading the team in rushing in his true freshman season in 2020.
“I don’t see them losing a lick of running ability,” Bates said. “Walker was a great running back, but I believe, based on what I see, they’ll still run the same offense and run it just as efficiently. It will be a real challenge to stop them.”
The Spartans are the final obstacle for the Panthers in their quest to become the second team in Pitt history to win 12 games. It’s a tall task when you consider that Michigan State was the only team to defeat No. 2 Michigan this season.
The Panthers aren’t letting that deter them as they remain singularly focused on their goal.
“We’re going for 12 wins and got the ACC championship, but we’re not done yet,” Pitt senior tight end Lucas Krull said. “That’s what I told these guys, I love this team because this is something that’s so special and not a lot of teams can say they’ve done.”
Narduzzi concurs.
“Our guys can set it in stone, legacy,” Narduzzi said. “You talk about coming back for the rest of your life to the University of Pittsburgh, being that ACC champion, having 12 wins, being Peach Bowl champions. That’s the goal.
“Our guys are locked in. We’re going to have a battle on our hands, that’s for sure.”
Notes:
• There are plenty of ties between Pitt and Michigan State. In addition to Pat Narduzzi spending eight years in East Lansing as the Spartans’ defensive coordinator prior to being named head coach at Pitt, interim offensive coordinator Tim Salem’s brother and son both spent time working at Michigan State. His brother, Brad, was a long-time assistant while his son, Landan, worked in the recruiting department. Michigan State’s standout tight end Connor Heyward is the son of legendary Pitt tailback Craig “Ironhead” Heyward and the younger brother of defensive end Cameron Heyward, who plays for the Steelers.
• Both Narduzzi and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker count long-time Spartans’ coach Mark Dantonio among their mentors. Narduzzi was Dantonio’s defensive coordinator at both Cincinnati (2004-06) and Michigan State (2007-14), while Tucker coached defensive backs at Ohio State (2001-03) under Dantonio, who was then the defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes.
• In addition to being without quarterback Kenny Pickett in the Peach Bowl, Pitt will also be without cornerback Damarri Mathis and wide receiver Taysir Mack, both of whom also chose to opt out and focus on NFL draft preparation.
• This will be Pitt’s first New Year’s Six Bowl appearance since the 2004 Fiesta Bowl, which the Panthers lost to Utah, 35-7.
• Pitt has gone a perfect 5-0 on the road in 2021 and is 1-0 in neutral site games.
• This will be the eighth meeting between the two schools. Michigan State leads the series 6-0-1, with the Spartans’ last victory coming on Sept. 15, 2007, when they beat Pitt 17-13 in East Lansing.