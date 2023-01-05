Penn State secured its second transfer portal commitment since Dec. 28 when former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter committed to the Nittany Lions late Monday night.
Carter made his announcement not long after Penn State defeated Utah in the Rose Bowl to finish the 2022 season at 11-2. The redshirt junior is eligible for one more season because of an additional year of eligibility given to athletes as COVID relief.
Carter concluded his five-year career with the Wolfpack in impressive fashion. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound wideout produced a season-high 130-yard, one-touchdown effort in NC State’s 30-27 win against in-state rival North Carolina. He ended the 2022 season with 406 yards and two touchdowns. His 406 yards receiving ranked second amongst Wolfpack players.
In 2021, Carter’s 17.9 yards-per-catch average paced NC State’s offense for players with five or more catches. He accumulated 556 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He tallied 132 yards receiving and two touchdowns on seven catches in a loss against Wake Forest. He also corralled two touchdown receptions in a winning effort against Clemson during the 2021 season.
Carter received NC State’s Alpha Rising award in 2020. The award is given to the Wolfpack player who “shows exceptional improvement.” That year as a redshirt sophomore, he ranked third on the team with 477 yards receiving. He snagged the first touchdown of his collegiate career in his team’s win against Wake Forest, and he added another touchdown catch against Miami (Florida).
Carter earned a starting role in NC State’s offense in 2019, his second season with the program. He logged 11 starts that year and accumulated 456 yards receiving on 32 catches.
He registered 1,906 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in 42 career games with the Wolfpack.
Carter’s commitment comes five days after Penn State received a pledge from former North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.